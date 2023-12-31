Kyler Murray Wore a Sidney Crosby Jersey to Troll Eagles Before Sunday’s Game, and Fans Loved It

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Kyler Murray Wore a Sidney Crosby Jersey to Troll Eagles Before Sunday’s Game, and Fans Loved It

Wilton Jackson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 5:57 p.m.

Although the Arizona Cardinals aren’t contending for a spot in the NFC playoff race, it didn’t stop quarterback Kyler Murray from poking fun at the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the team’s matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Murray entered Lincoln Financial Field wearing a Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby sweater. The Penguins’ star, who is considered one of the greatest all-time NHL players, has been the ultimate villain in the rivalry between the Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers on the ice.

With Murray’s choice in pregame attire, the Cardinals’ signal-caller seems to be seeking villain status in The City of Brotherly Love. A win over the Eagles (11-4) would damage a Philadelphia team seeking to keep its No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Although the Cardinals (3-12) face a tall task in knocking off the Eagles, NFL fans loved every bit of Murray trolling Philadelphia ahead of the game.

Kyler Murray reporting for work in Philly wearing a Penguins Sidney Crosby sweater pic.twitter.com/qjkne3ep8v

— Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 31, 2023

I’m all for trolling Philly, and this is a great way. 😂🤣

— Makoto 🎌 🇺🇸 (@Makoto1) December 31, 2023

Kyler Murray choosing violence today

— Paula Fronckowiak (@pfronckowiak) December 31, 2023

Youth Shmedium

— BirdGang🦅 (@GordonsWord) December 31, 2023

Haha this is great. Sid OWNS Philly

— SlossBoss12 (@sloss_boss12) December 31, 2023

Need more players doing this kinda thing

— Dilly Bar (@dillywack16) December 31, 2023

Damn I love this kid!

— 𝐑 𝐀 𝐂 𝐇 𝐀 𝐋 (@rach_elizabethh) December 31, 2023
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: