Knicks Join Lakers With Interest in Hawks’ Dejounte Murray After OG Anunoby Trade, per Report

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Knicks Join Lakers With Interest in Hawks’ Dejounte Murray After OG Anunoby Trade, per Report

Jeff Smith
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 9:26 p.m.

The New York Knicks opted not to wait until the calendar turned to the new year before making a high-profile trade. And from the sound of it, the deal to acquire OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors is unlikely to be the only move they make ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Knicks join the Los Angeles Lakers as the latest teams linked with potential trade interest in Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, according to Hoops Hype’s Michael A. Scotto.

The Knicks will continue to be active on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. As previously reported by HoopsHype, the Knicks have been targeting Anunoby and Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. While losing Quickley seemingly hurts a potential trade package for Murray on paper, Murray remains a player the Knicks are interested in acquiring, league sources said.

This comes just days after the Lakers’ interest in Murray was highlighted by The Athletic’s Shams Charania on FanDuel’s Run It Back.

“One more player to keep an eye on I’m told, a potential target for the Lakers, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray,” Charania stated.

"One more player to keep an eye on I'm told, a potential target for the Lakers, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray."@ShamsCharania on potential trade targets for the Lakers.

📺: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/xtY6gCF2FO

— Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 26, 2023

The Knicks still have all of their draft capital aside from a 2024 second-round pick from the Detroit Pistons for any potential deals in the future. The trade for Anunoby also included Precious Achiuwa, and in exchange, New York sent RJ Barrett, Malachi Flynn and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto, along with the aforementioned second-round pick.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: