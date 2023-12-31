Jason Kelce’s Wife Told Comical Story About How His Christmas Gift to Her Frightened Their Kids

By now everyone knows that Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are not only very good football players, but they also are very good behind microphones and have one of the biggest sports podcasts in the world.

Their success on the mics comes mostly from their willingness to not shy away from talking about anything and everything during the weekly episodes. Also, their ability to laugh at themselves over things they do both on, and off, the field makes it easy to become fans of theirs.

Last week the Kelce brothers invited their family members on for a special holiday episode, and they didn’t disappoint. Check out this story from Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, about how his Christmas gift to her scared their young daughters:

The Kelce girls were terrified of Kylie’s Christmas gift @Uncrustables pic.twitter.com/JHsREfvSJD — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 30, 2023

Never change, Kelces.