Is Target Open on New Year's Day 2024?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 6:30 p.m.

As the New Year dawns, excitement fills the air everywhere. And for those seeking an enjoyable start to the day, there's no better destination than Target. Renowned for its diverse selection and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Target stands ready to cater to the needs of shoppers everyday of the year. Whether you're in search of last-minute party supplies, looking to score post-holiday discounts, or simply planning to kick off the year with a shopping adventure, you may find yourself wondering: Is Target open on New Year's Day?

For those on a mission to explore a wide array of products, Target offers an accessible shopping haven. From the latest fashion trends and home décor to cutting-edge electronics and everyday essentials, Target's well-stocked shelves are poised to meet various needs. The retail giant provides a prime opportunity to dive into your New Year's resolutions—be it refreshing your wardrobe, upgrading your living space or embracing a healthier lifestyle.

So, will Target be open on New Year's Day to help you do that? Luckily for shoppers of the fan-favorite retailer, yes, Target will be open on New Year's Day. The hours, however, will be slightly altered as the stores will open a bit later at 9 a.m. with a closing time of 10 p.m. local time. If you're not interested in stopping by on New Year's Day, however, Target will also be open on New Year's Eve from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Whether you're yearning for a shopping adventure or simply aiming to explore the latest trends, it seems as if you will be able to make Target your go-to destination on the first day of the year. And while you're there, don't forget to check out the new denim boots that are causing quite a stir with customers.

