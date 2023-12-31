OFFERS
Is Publix Open on New Year’s Day 2024?

Lindsay Lowe
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 8:30 p.m.

If you’re throwing a New Year’s Eve party at home this year—or whipping up a dish to bring to someone else’s get-together—you’ll probably be making some last-minute trips to the grocery store to stock up on ingredients for your favorite holiday appetizers. And if your nearest supermarket is a Publix, you might be wondering about Publix hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Is Publix open on New Year’s Eve 2023?

While Publix stores have traditionally remained closed on Christmas Day, the same isn’t true for New Year’s Eve.

According to Publix's customer service, stores are open on New Year's Eve, but will close early, saying that specific "holiday hours of operation will be posted in stores with adequate notice. We value our associates and want to provide them time around the holidays to spend with their loved ones."

Is Publix open on New Year’s Day 2024?

Publix store closure times vary on New Year’s Day depending on the division the store is located in, but their customer service has included New Year's Day in the grouping of days when the stores will close early—along with Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Like many stores open on holidays, you'll want to check Publix's store locator to verify the hours of the location nearest you.

What else is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

There are nearly 1,300 Publix locations nationwide but if you don’t live near a Publix—or you’re just looking for some other options—several other stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. For example, Kroger stores will likely operate with regular hours on New Year’s Eve, and will likely be open on New Year’s Day.

If you’re not in the mood for cooking on the first day of 2024, plenty of restaurants have traditionally been open on New Year’s Day, including Applebee’s, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Olive Garden and IHOP. So, whether you’re making appetizers for a New Year’s Eve party or just looking to grab a quick bite without doing any cooking, there are plenty of dining and shopping options on New Year's Day.

