Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus' domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent's Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy's Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in '23, where we may go in '24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Is McDonald's Open on New Year's Day 2024?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 7:30 a.m.

Whether you're on the hunt for the right follow-up to a night of partying hard or you're just against cooking on the first day of the year, McDonald's is a feasible choice for a good meal. A delicious Big Mac paired with a large fry and a thirst quenching Sprite? Sign us up, please! But that hankering for the Golden Arches will be mean nothing if you're not sure what McDonald's' New Year's Day hours are. 

For the most part, you can count on McDonald's to be there whenever you need. From a long night of hitting the town with friends to breakfast while on a cross country road trip, Mickey D's is almost always open and ready to fill you belly up with the thing you're craving most. With New Year's Day being a holiday though, does that mean they'll have their doors open for your chomping pleasure? 

Is McDonald's Open on New Year's Day?

Thankfully for those who just need to grab themselves an apple pie, McDonald's will be open on New Year's Day. There is one caveat to their opening, however—the hours will vary depending on the location you visit. To be sure that you don't waste a drive to the location nearest you though, be sure to check out the store locator to verify the hours. 

Is McDonald's Open on New Year's Eve?

If you don't want to wait until New Year's Day to grab yourself your favorite meal from McDonald's, don't worry; they'll also be open on New Year's Eve. And luckily, some locations will stay open all night long. But to be sure, you'll definitely want to check out the store locator to verify the hours for New Year's Eve, too. 

