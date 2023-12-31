Is CVS Open on New Year's Day?

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Is CVS Open on New Year's Day?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 9:30 a.m.

If there's one place you can count on year round, it's CVS. Sure, you may not think of the retailer as a first stop when you need something, but when you think about it, they have nearly all of your last-minute needs. From beauty products to household goods, CVS is technically a one-stop shop for those needing to pick up something quick. With that in mind, you'll probably need to know what CVS's New Year's Day hours are just in case you need to pop in to grab something on the day.

Of course, you can pop by stores like Walmart on New Year's Day if you need to pick something up, but if CVS is closer, why go out of the way to get what you need? The best part about CVS is that its conveniently located in nearly every city and there's even a rewards program for loyal customers. For New Year's Day though, will those loyal customers be able to stop by to pick up medication, makeup or more?

Related: These 31 Restaurants Will Be Open on New Year’s Day 2024

Thankfully, CVS customers will be able to drop by their local store because CVS will be open on New Year's Day. And, yes, they will be open during regular hours. What's even better is that they'll also be open on New Year's Eve as well during regular hours. 

Wondering about CVS's pharmacy hours too? Well, just like the actual retail location, CVS's pharmacy will be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day during regular hours. It is important, however, that you check the store's locator prior to stopping by as some non-24 hour locations may be operating on reduced hours. 

Up next: Will Starbucks Be Open on New Year’s Day 2024? All the Details on the Coffee Chain’s New Year’s Hours

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: