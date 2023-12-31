OFFERS
Is Aldi Open on New Year's Day?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 12:30 p.m.

As New Year's Day marks the commencement of a fresh chapter, you might have specific destinations in mind to kick-off the year on a positive note. With the day being so widely recognized by many as a day away from work, you may find yourself wondering: Is Aldi open on New Year’s Day 2024? 

Whether you're planning a visit to your favorite spots or contemplating a shopping excursion, it's always good to be well-informed about the operating hours of establishments like Aldi—just in case you're on the hunt for a good Aldi find.

Truthfully, it's pretty easy to get lost in your planning for the start of a new year. Embodying a time for joyous customs, traditions and festivities, the day is generally marked by lively parties, vibrant firework displays and the implementation of resolutions. Lucky for you, Aldi has all the items needed to make these moments most memorable for all.

With Aldi being one of America's fastest growing grocery retailers with over 2,200 store locations, it's easy to think that the store will be open on New Year’s Day. Unfortunately, for those who make this local neighborhood grocery store their go-to store for any last-minute items, Aldi will be closed on New Year's Day (Monday, January 1).

Although Aldi’s locations nationwide will be closed on New Year's Day, if you need to gather up any last-minute items, you will be able to stop by on New Year's Eve (Sunday, December 31). This strategic New Year's Eve visit not only allows you to stock up on any essentials but also provides an opportunity to select festive and celebratory items to usher in the new year. 

Consider exploring Aldi's wide range of offerings, from party snacks to sparkling beverages, ensuring that you're well-prepared for both the final moments of the current year and the exciting start of the upcoming one. 

Rather hit up a different store instead? You can always check to see if the always reliable Dollar General is open on New Year's Day instead. 

