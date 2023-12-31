How to Watch 'New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen'

One of TV’s most dynamic duos is back to ring in the New Year in Times Square. Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are returning to CNN for their seventh season to anchor the annual show, New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

“There’s no one I’d rather spend New Year’s Eve with and nowhere I’d rather be at midnight than New York’s Times Square!” said Cooper about his good pal Andy Cohen. “Spending new years with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time, and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long,” added Cohen.

Related: How to Watch the Times Square Ball Drop

The pair made headlines in 2022 when Cohen went on a drunken rant about outgoing New York mayor Bill de Blasio just moments after the ball dropped.

Will Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper drink on New Year's Eve?

That led the network to restrict on-air alcohol consumption for CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast in 2023

Instead, Cohen and Cooper downed what they called “mystery shots” with libations including pickle juice, buttermilk and apple cider vinegar. So will it be a boozy night for the hosts this year?

“Hopefully, I will not be sneaking it. I haven’t heard anything yet, but come on; they need to let us drink; it’s New Year’s Eve,” Cohen said during BravoCon. “That didn’t go well last year in terms of viewer happiness about us drinking... I hope CNN gives the people what they want. Give the daddies some juice.”

When Cooper and Cohen recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert asked straight up if they will be drinking this year. Cooper answered with a smile, “You will have to tune in to see.”

The festivities kick off with Cohen and Cooper on CNN Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET. At 12:30 a.m. Sara Sidner and Cari Champion take over to count down as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.

Here’s everything we know about New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Related: What Happened to Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party for 2024

When is New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen?

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen begins Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET. At 12:30 a.m. they will hand the mic to Sara Sidner and Cari Champion who will take over hosting.

Who are the guests on New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen?

Throughout the night CNN correspondents will check in from celebrations across the nation. With Richard Quest in Times Square, Stephanie Elam reporting from Atlantis, on Paradise Island, Randi Kaye in Key West, Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay from Las Cruces, N.M. and Boris Sanchez broadcasting from Miami.

Who are the performers on New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen?

Musical guest performers will include Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Rod Stewart.

How to watch New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Watch New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on CNN.

How to stream Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's New Year's Eve live

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

Who is hosting New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen?

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are hosting New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. At 12:30 a.m. E.T. Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will take over hosting from from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas to count down for the Central Time Zone.

Related: Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve Through the Years

What made headlines during New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in 2022?

Moments after ringing in the New Year Jan. 1, 2022 Andy Cohen went off on New York City outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio on New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.“Let me tell you something,” said Cohen who was losing his voice and had been drinking during the evening. “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his ‘victory lap’ dance after four years of the crappiest job as the mayor of New York....The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So sayonara, sucka!”

Several months later Cohen shared with Cooper that the day after New Year's he had no recollection of his drunken rant. CNN even put a restriction on drinking on the following New Year’s Eve show. That motivated Cohen to reaccess his choices. “I had reined in my partying,” said Cohen after the aftermath.

What happened between Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest during New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen?

Back in January, 2022 a clearly inebriated Andy Cohen made unpleasant comments about Ryan Seacrest and his show New Year’s Rockin’ Eve saying, "If you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.”

Afterward Cohen shared on his radio show that he regretted his drunken rant toward Seacrest: "I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” said Cohen. “And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

That led Seacrest to defend CNN’s later decision to limit drinking on the special. But it didn't end there. The following year on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest told co-host Kelly Ripa that while doing their respective shows in Times Square Cooper waved to him. However, Cohen did not.

“Anderson, the best. He turns around and says, ‘Have a good show.’ Andy did not turn around,” said Seacrest. However, Ripa answered that Cohen did try to get Seacrest to notice him. And shorty after, during his radio show, Andy Cohen Live, Cohen called Cooper who clarified that Cohen didn't see Seacrest because Cohen was in the midst of talking to a producer.

That all led to Cohen calling Seacrest’s radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, just days into the New Year, to put all the drama to rest. Cohen told Seacrest, "I didn't know where we stood, Ryan!…I got to tell you something, I like watching people fight. I don't like fighting with people.” And that led Seacrest to explain that they weren’t feuding. They then revealed that they had a 15 year friendship. “I love both of you guys,” offered Seacrest about Cohen and Cooper “and [I am] happy all of us are down there every year together."

Next, Check Out 100 of the Best New Year's Quotes!