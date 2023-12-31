OFFERS
How to Watch New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

Jeryl Brunner
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 5:18 a.m.

Get ready for a New Year’s Eve pull-out-all-the-stops shindig in Music City! If you’re in Nashville you can ring in the New Year with live music, fireworks, 50 performances around town and the iconic midnight Music Note Drop. Also, a free main stage event at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park features Thomas Rhett, Elle King, CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

But if you’re not in Nashville, you can still get in on the action. Five hours of it! On Dec. 31 viewers from around the nation can watch New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, presented by CBS. Hosted by country music star and Grammy-nominated artist Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith, the special airs live on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

In addition to Wilson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, King and Rhett, the special will feature Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Trace Adkins, Bailey Zimmerman, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Hardy, Carly Pearce, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jackson Dean, Jon Pardi, Grace Bowers and more.

“Building on what we have established over the last two years by focusing on our artists, the fans and the vibrancy of downtown Nashville, this year’s lineup is shaping up to be our most exciting yet. We will celebrate 50 years of the iconic Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd, the skyrocketing,” said New Year’s Eve Live executive producer Robert Deaton in a statement released when it was announced that the event was returning to CBS in a multi-year deal.

In fact, the veteran producer is also executive producer for the annual CMA Awards and CMA Music Festival. “Nashville is quickly becoming THE destination for New Years Eve,” added Deaton. “And we are honored that CBS wants to help us continue to show off our music and incredible city with a new multi year deal!”

Here’s what we know about New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

When is New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash?

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, will air live on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network.

How long is New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash?

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash is five hours long. The show will be broadcast in two two-and-a-half-hour blocks. The first block is 7:30-10 p.m. ET/PT. Then there’s a 30-minute break for local news. The second part runs from 10:30 p.m.-1:05 a.m. ET/PT.

How to watch New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will air on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The show will be broadcast in two blocks.

How to stream New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash?

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will stream on Paramount + (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

What will New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash include?

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will include performances and more performances from some of Nashville’s biggest stars including Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Elle King and Lynyrd Skynyrd and many others! 

Who is hosting New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash?

Elle King and Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight are hosting New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The duo will be in Nashville. Meanwhile, Dustin Lynch, Cody Alan and WCBS weather anchor Lonnie Quinn will be appearing from Times Square in New York.

Who are the performers in New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash?

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash features a massive lineup of performers.

Morgan Wallen

Bailey Zimmerman

Kane Brown

Cody Johnson

Hardy

Carly Pearce

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Jackson Dean

Jon Pardi

Grace Bowers

Blake Shelton

Trace Adkins

Brothers Osborne

Trombone Shorty

Lainey Wilson

Old Dominion

Thomas Rhett

Dustin Lynch

Elle King

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Can I watch a preview of New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash?

You sure can! Watch here.

