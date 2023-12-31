OFFERS
How Hunter Fieri Incorporated His Fiancée’s Love for Pickleball Into Her Engagement Ring

Marisa Losciale
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 6:59 p.m.

Before Hunter Fieri proposed to his now-fiancée, Tara Bernstein, he carefully designed her engagement ring to honor not only their love for one another but also Bernstein's love for pickleball.

Fieri and Bernstein—a pro pickleball player and content creator—had been discussing the next steps in their relationship before he popped the question last month. So he already had an idea of the type of ring his then-girlfriend would adore. Still, he went out of his way to make it even more special. 

"We're very open, and as we were discussing wanting to be married to each other, we looked at some rings, and I got a feel for what she wanted," Fieri told People in an interview published on Sunday, Dec. 31. "And then I worked with a buddy of mine to make a custom ring for her, and I wanted it to be really special."

Working with a designer, Fieri found a way to make her ring "pickleball-proof."

"[The designer] made it a little thicker band, with the crown being a little bit thicker, so that if she did hit it on a ball, or on a paddle, you're not kicking that rock off," he explained. "So I made it a little extra durable, a little bigger, just for the fact that I don't want her to take it off."

The custom piece is reinforced so well that fans don't even need to zoom in on the couple's engagement photos to see the serious bling.

View the original article to see embedded media.

He later explained that while he spent time designing the "perfect" ring, at the end of the day, the two just need one another and not some fancy jewelry. "I could give her a Haribo Ring Pop, and I believe that she would still be happy with that with me,” he joked before clarifying that he "would never do that."

"My goal in life is you do this once, and when you do it once, it's got to be perfect," he added of the custom ring. "So I made a ring for her that I think signifies my love for her."

The newly-engaged couple announced their happy news in a joint Instagram post shared over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, about nine months after they officially started dating. "Coming soon…Mr. & Mrs.Fieri ♥️ #blessed," the duo captioned the Nov. 24 set of snaps.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 27-year-old's father, Guy Fieri, later shared the joyful news on his own social media page, writing, "Congrats to @hunterfieri and @taralynn.nyc You two are made for each other."

The doting dad's sweet statement concluded with a warm welcome, "Welcome to the family, Tara."

As for wedding bells, the two lovebirds have kept a tight lip on the date they intend to say "I do." At least for now.  

Next: Why Guy Fieri Says He Plans to ‘Die Broke’

