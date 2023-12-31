Hamilton: I’m giving up procrastination for my New Year’s resolution for 2025

LA JOLLA — Happy New Year, everybody, and God bless America.

The New York Post published advice Thursday on New Year’s resolutions, noting that millions of people make them, but breaking habits and keeping those resolutions is difficult. My one strong point was always my self-discipline. I’m giving up procrastination for my New Year’s resolution for 2025.

A New Year’s poll on personal happiness found 72% of Americans say the happiest day of their life was their wedding day. Hold the phone. Anybody who says their wedding day was the happiest day of their life has quite obviously never had two Snickers come down at once from the vending machine.

The Comedy Store has me performing New Year’s Eve in the wealthy and exclusive old enclave of La Jolla. It’s the state capital of wealthy old Protestant liberals. I was in downtown La Jolla this morning, and you’ve never seen so many white people in your life wishing each other a happy Kwanzaa.

New York is preparing to host one million revelers in Times Square to party and enjoy the ball drop heralding the New Year 2024. Last New Year, in a practical joke I didn’t fall for, some friends offered to fly me back to New York to attend the Ball Drop ceremony. It turned out it was a Bar Mitzvah.

UPS blamed heavy volume, airport delays and worker shortages for late deliveries that plagued UPS and customers alike last week causing late holiday gift deliveries. It could be worse. The only thing worse than UPS bringing your Christmas gifts late to your doorstep is finding out they contain fruitcake.

Brookings reports statistics showing U.S. births plummeting again following the COVID rebound, and blamed Millennial couples for putting off family. On the bright side, a woman in Cambridge recently made the news after giving birth to a 15-pound baby. When her water broke FEMA arrived.

Newsweek reported that a new districting ruling in New York could cause the GOP to lose the House in 2024. GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is changing districts because she fears she’ll lose to the other candidate. The only way Lauren can beat off the challenger is in the darkness of a crowded theater.

The Austrian Press Agency announced the passing of Gaston Glock, the venerable inventor of the Glock handgun that’s used by police, criminals and armed forces worldwide. The handgun maker died at age 94 Wednesday. California Governor Gavin Newsom is considering making it a state holiday.

President Biden is vacationing in the Virgin Islands and playing golf at the Buccaneer Country Club in St. Croix. He’s still able to spring into action in case of emergency. Biden was alerted the U.S. Navy was under attack in the Red Sea, and he asked the next three groups if he could play through.

Israel’s Defense Minister warned Friday that the time for a negotiated settlement with Hamas was running out. The military commander of Hamas is known as The Shadow and this guy is missing both legs, an arm and an eye, and raises as important question. Is this a war or a Monty Python movie?

The Sydney Herald reported Thursday that beachgoers in South Australia are being maimed by sharks this past week. Some advise you poke the shark in the eyes if he approaches you, but don’t do it. It only embarrasses the shark in front of his friends and he’ll have to eat you in order to save face.

Nikki Haley got tied up explaining the Civil War to Whig History-indoctrinated Yankees in New Hampshire Thursday. Allow me, Nikki. Secession was prompted by the Morrill Tariff Act of 1860, the war was over the Union, and Emancipation was forced on Lincoln by pressure from Great Britain. And Trump is going to be the second president of the Confederacy if they keep kicking him off the ballots up North.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. E-mail him at ArgusJokes@yahoo.com.