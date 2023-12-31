OFFERS
Georgia Player Went on Instagram Live From Sideline During Blowout of Florida State

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 12:51 a.m.

Georgia's blowout win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl was very bad. 

How bad was it? 

The Bulldogs' 63—3 win over the Seminoles on Saturday night was so awful that one player on the winning team, defensive lineman Warren Brinson, went on Instagram Live during the game. Yes, you read that correctly.

With under a minute remaining in the third quarter and Georgia in the lead by 39 points, Brinson, an active player in the game, took to social media while he was on the sidelines. Brinson simply shook his head while he was on video. 

Meanwhile on #UGA sideline. Dawgs Warren Brinson started a livestream on Instagram during the game and was shaking his head. #OrangeBowl @WJCLNews pic.twitter.com/FxDzyj4b8B

— Amy Zimmer (@AmyZimmerWJCL) December 31, 2023

Brinson's Instagram Live session conjured up memories of Bulldogs players eating wings on the sideline during their blowout win over TCU in the national championship game last year. 

It's bad enough that the Bulldogs essentially had the Orange Bowl won at halftime. Worse still, that their 60-point win set a record for the largest margin of victory in any bowl game in college football history. 

But arguably the worst part about all of this for Florida State is that Georgia was so far in the lead, one of their players seemingly got bored on the sidelines and went on Instagram with a whole quarter still left to play.

Now, that's really bad. 

