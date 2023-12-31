Georgia Coordinator Was All Smiles Watching Son Gain First Down vs. Florida State

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Georgia Coordinator Was All Smiles Watching Son Gain First Down vs. Florida State

Dan Lyons
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 1:26 a.m.

There was plenty to celebrate on the Georgia sideline during the program’s 63–3 domination of Florida State at the Orange Bowl, but few had a better time than co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Four players logged stats at quarterback for the Bulldogs during the 60-point win including Jackson Muschamp, the junior son of the UGA assistant. 

On a third-and-5 from the Georgia 42-yard line, Muschamp set to throw, but wound up splitting the Seminoles defense up the middle, converting a first down with his legs. ESPN cameras panned to his father, who was all smiles—even hitting a “wipe the nose” celebration made famous as a reference to Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s lyrics.

“I wanna see that smile on dad,” ESPN’s Joe Tessitore exclaimed. “He’s saying, ‘That’s my son out there!’”

Will Muschamp was HYPED to see his son Jackson get the 1st down 👏 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/URFWK6hbOQ

— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 31, 2023

Muschamp, a coach with extensive experience as an SEC defensive coordinator and head coach, is no stranger to fiery celebrations on the sideline, so much so that he’s earned the nickname “Coach Boom.” 

Celebrating his own son’s big play while coaching at his alma mater has to be a next-level moment for him, though.

The younger Muschamp’s scramble proved to be his first entry into the stat book as a Bulldog, making this a very special night for the entire family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: