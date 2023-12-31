Florida State’s Mike Norvell Got the Sweetest Note From a Young Fan After Blowout Loss to Georgia

Saturday night was a rough one for Mike Norvell and Florida State, as the Seminoles got the doors blown off of them in a historic Orange Bowl defeat at the hands of Georgia by a 63—3 score, the largest margin of victory in any bowl game in college football history.

Needless to say, there were hardly any reasons for Norvell to be in a positive mood following the drubbing, a cruel ending to a strong season that ultimately—and controversially—did not end with a berth in the College Football Playoff.

But one young Seminoles fan gave Norvell a reason to smile, surprising the coach with a handwritten letter when he returned from the Orange Bowl late Saturday night. Check out footage of the heartwarming moment, as well as the handwritten letter, courtesy of Greg Tish on X, formerly Twitter.

My friend’s son wrote @Coach_Norvell a letter during the #OrangeBowl last night and gave it to him when @FSUFootball returned late last night. This is great 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HL7Nv6pdS4 — Greg Tish WVFT Real Talk 93.3 (@Greg_Tish) December 31, 2023

Norvell cracked a big smile as he read the young fan's letter, which stated the following.

2/2 here is the letter he wrote to @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/FGeof6Nx23 — Greg Tish WVFT Real Talk 93.3 (@Greg_Tish) December 31, 2023

The Florida State coach then embraced the young fan, thanking him for taking the time to write the note. Norvell and the Seminoles have plenty of reasons to be bitter, whether it's their outrage over not receiving a bid to the Playoff or their disappointment at the number of players who opted out of the Orange Bowl.

But for one heartwarming moment, Norvell and the Seminoles were given a reason to smile.