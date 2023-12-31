OFFERS
Five Mind-Boggling Stats From Georgia’s Thrashing of Florida State in Orange Bowl

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 3:02 a.m.

The Georgia Bulldogs finished off their 2023 season in style, dominating the Florida State Seminoles 63–3 in the Orange Bowl at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

The game was 7–0 after the first quarter but basically over by halftime. Georgia led 42–3 at the break and only piled on after halftime, outscoring the Seminoles 21–0 in the final two quarters.

Here are five wild stats from the Orange Bowl laugher:

1. Georgia Makes History ... Again

Georgia’s 60-point win goes down as the largest margin of victory in NCAA bowl game history.

Who did they surpass to claim that title? Well, themselves less than a year ago—a 65–7 win over TCU in the national championship game.

The Bulldogs have outscored their last two bowl opponents 128–10.

2. Florida State Flop

The Seminoles’ 63–3 loss was the largest scoring margin in a loss in program history that goes back 70 years. 

Since Florida State (13–1) finished the year with just one loss, technically it was also its smallest scoring margin in a loss this season.

Georgia made some history with its Orange Bowl rout of depleted Florida State.

Sam Navarro&solUSA TODAY Sports

3. Everybody Eats

Georgia’s final box score looks like a high school football team trying to get everybody involved on Senior Night. 

Eleven different Bulldogs saw at least one rushing attempt and nobody carried the ball more than nine times. Kendall Milton led the way with 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

That lengthy list also included quarterback Jackson Muschamp—the son of co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp—who ran for 14 yards and a first down in the fourth quarter.

Through the air, three different passers completed throws to 11 different receivers.

4. Opting Out

After previously unbeaten Florida State was snubbed from the College Football Playoff, at least 23 Seminoles players opted out of playing in the Orange Bowl.

Aside from injured quarterback Jordan Travis, that list included star receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, defensive end Jared Verse and six other players who declared for the NFL draft. There were also 14 players who entered the transfer portal and missed the bowl game, including backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

The Seminoles only had 53 scholarship players dressed Saturday, and some of those had never seen the field in a college football game.

5. 50-Win Club

Running backs Milton and Daijun Edwards led the way in the Orange Bowl with two rushing touchdowns apiece. 

They also made history as part of a senior class that wrapped up its Georgia tenure with a school-record 50 wins. The 2023 senior class went 8–2 as freshmen, 14–1 as sophomores, 15–0 as juniors and 12–1 as seniors, winning two national titles along the way.

What a run.

