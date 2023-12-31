Ex-NFL WR Says Lions Tried to ‘Confuse’ Cowboys, Instead Confused Refs on Controversial Call

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Ex-NFL WR Says Lions Tried to ‘Confuse’ Cowboys, Instead Confused Refs on Controversial Call

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 4:05 p.m.

The most talked about play of Saturday night’s Dallas Cowboys’ 20–19 win over the Detroit Lions came in the last 23 seconds.

The Lions thought of a perfect plan, in their eyes, to puzzle the Cowboys during a two-point conversion attempt, which would most likely have won the game. Coach Dan Campbell said he told referees of the play mechanics before they ran it since tackle Taylor Decker would report as an eligible receiver. The referees, though, threw a flag claiming Decker did not report in. 

Ex-NFL receiver turned ESPN analyst Andrew Hawkins offered a simple explanation as to what he thinks happened during the play.

“[Seems] like the Lions sent three lineman to the ref to try and confuse the Cowboys. #70 [tackle Dan Skipper] raises his hand before the snap to also.. confuse the Cowboys. Instead, they confused the referee,” Hawkins tweeted.

Seams like the Lions sent three lineman to the ref to try and confuse the Cowboys. #70 raises his hand before the snap to also.. confuse the Cowboys.

Instead, they confused the referee.

— Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) December 31, 2023

Regardless of what happened, this play sparked major controversy in the NFL world. Campbell was pretty upset after the loss, too.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: