Essential service provider shares Chapter 11 bankruptcy fate

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Essential service provider shares Chapter 11 bankruptcy fate

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 2:33 p.m.

When Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, or Tuesday Morning went out of business it made some people sad and left some open space in strip malls around the country. Fans of those brands may be upset, but there are still plenty of places that sell most of the same goods as those now-defunct (at least as brick-and-mortar retailers) brands.

Other retail bankruptcies had higher stakes. When it appeared David's Bridal might not survive its Chapter 11 filing, that would have left thousands, maybe even tens of thousands, of brides without dresses they had already paid for.

Related: Popular 'Shark Tank' brand files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

That would have been a crisis, but the stakes were not life and death. Nobody has ever died of shame because their wedding dress did not arrive and there are numerous other places where a replacement dress could be purchased.

When it comes to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of Air Methods, however, the stakes are dramatically higher. The company, which has continued operating after its filing entered bankruptcy with a plan that would eliminate $1.7 billion in debt that would see its creditors become its major shareholders.

Air Methods provides medical helicopter flights.

Image source&colon Air Methods&period

Air Methods provides life-saving services   

Air Methods grew from a single helicopter to become a massive national brand.

"In 1980, Roy Morgan founded Air Methods after a personal experience convinced him that properly equipped and staffed air medical service helicopters were a must. With one helicopter and a single hospital contract in Colorado, he pledged his commitment to safety and outstanding patient care," the company shared on its website.

The company has grown dramatically since that modest start.

"Today, we hold those same values and are always ready to respond when it matters most. Annually, we conduct over 100,000 transports amassing over 150,000 flight hours," Air Methods added.

Under the terms of its Chapter 11 filing, the company continued to pay its bills and its workers while operations continued normally, The proposed deal would provide the company, which operates 365 aircraft (mostly helicopters) from 275 bases in 47 states, with an additional $80 million in working capital.

Air Methods gains court approval

Air Methods emerged from bankruptcy with court approval on Dec. 29.

“Today marks an important inflection point for Air Methods in our transformation journey as we enter our next stage focused on investing in the business and executing on our growth initiatives for the benefit of our healthcare partners, communities, customers, and patients,” said CEO JaeLynn Williams. 

The company had said at the time of its Chapter 11 filing that it planned to complete the process before the end of 2023. It made that deadline with two days to spare

“With a stronger balance sheet and additional financial resources, we remain focused on serving our contractual partners, opening new greenfield bases, optimizing our field operations, expanding our frontline team, and going in-network with commercial insurers. We are well-positioned for long-term success and excited about the opportunities ahead,” Williams added.

The new company has retained its previous management and emerges from the bankruptcy process in a better position.

"With increased financial flexibility and access to additional capital, we will be better positioned to continue opening new greenfield bases, accelerate our talent acquisition initiatives, execute on our growth initiatives, and equip more emergency personnel with the expertise needed to safely deliver the highest quality air medical care for generations to come,” Williams said in a media statement.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: