Deebo Samuel, 49ers Players Had So Much Fun Watching Eagles Lose to Cardinals

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Deebo Samuel, 49ers Players Had So Much Fun Watching Eagles Lose to Cardinals

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 10:09 p.m.

Fresh off a 27–10 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 17, the San Francisco 49ers found something more gleeful to celebrate: Their conference rivals’ downfall.

On Sunday, Deebo SamuelGeorge Kittle, and a few other 49ers players shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment with San Francisco Chronicle columnist Michael Silver at the Philadelphia Eagles’ expense. After taking care of business against Washington, the 49ers gathered outside the locker room around Silver, who was live-streaming a clip of the Arizona Cardinals scoring against the Eagles on his phone.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals had fought their way back from a 15-point deficit in the first half and entered the Eagles’ red zone with the chance for a go-ahead touchdown. 

With less than a minute to go in the fourth, running back James Conner ran in for what would be the game-winning score, and the 49ers team celebrated like he was one of their own.

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle celebrating the Cardinals scoring. Cc: @MikeSilver pic.twitter.com/uuxEjXyh7O

— Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) December 31, 2023

Samuel could be heard giddily screaming “Let’s go!” and linebacker Fred Warner later entered the frame visibly shocked at the Cards’ 35–31 upset over the Eagles.

With the Eagles’ loss, San Francisco clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 49ers didn’t escape Week 17 completely unscathed, as star running back Christian McCaffrey injured his calf and had to leave the game early.

Still, it’s a good feeling to be at the top. The 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams next week for their last game of the regular season, one that holds more consequences for L.A. than it does for the top-seeded San Francisco. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: