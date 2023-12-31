Costco is about to make a huge change

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Costco is about to make a huge change

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 6:31 p.m.

Costco makes changes at glacial speeds. The warehouse club rarely innovates because it doesn't need to.

Its members aren't paying for cutting-edge technology. The company's customers don't need grab-and-go technology, robots taking inventory, or any other bells and whistles. They simply want really low prices from a company putting all its resources into delivering the best value possible.

That's something Costco (COST) - Get Free Report has succeeded at. The company has been a port in the storm during the covid pandemic and the period of inflation that followed it. 

Related: Essential service provider shares Chapter 11 bankruptcy fate

At a time when many people were worried about money, Costco stayed true to its mission. It made dramatic moves, like operating its own shipping fleet to continue to offer members the values they expected.

The warehouse club still offers a no-frills shopping experience. While rivals including Target, Walmart, and Amazon have invested billions in digital order fulfillment, Costco has kept its online offering limited but does offer same-day delivery through its partnership with Instacart. 

That's a fairly brilliant solution where Costco's members get same-day service, but the warehouse club does not have to spend any money to offer it. It's another example of the chain's slow and steady, members-first approach.

Now, as 2023 ends, the member-based chain has a huge move planned, but the chain should be able to pull it off seamlessly.

Costco had another strong year.

Image source&colon Xinhua&solTing Shen via Getty Images

Costco about to have a new CEO

On New Year's Day, longtime Costco CEO Craig Jelinek will step down. He will be replaced by current President and CEO Ron Vachris. It's a move the company has been planning for quite some time.

"Craig and Ron have worked hand in hand over the last twenty-one months in Ron's role as president and for many years before that. This is the culmination of the long-standing succession plan that Craig has discussed with the board," Costco shared in a press release. 

Vachris has worked at Costco for over 40 years. He literally started as a "forklift driver, and subsequently serving in every major role related to Costco's business operations and merchandising activities," according to the release.

Jelinek will stay on in an advisory role through April and plans to remain on Costco's board of directors.

Costco wants to be boring

CFO Richard Galanti addressed the CEO change during Costco's first-quarter earnings call

"At the end of the day, the reality is we're staying the course. You know, I remember questions were asked 12-plus years ago when Craig became president, and two years later, Jim retired and Craig became CEO and president — you know, 'who can replace Jim?' and I think the same questions asked today 'who can replace Craig?' and it really is a seamless transition," the CFO shared.

He pointed out that both have had an incredible history with the company.

"You have somebody retiring that's been here 40-ish years and that's been in the business both on operations and merchandising for a successful number of years in both. And you've got Ron who's coming in, who started when he was 17 at a price club in Arizona, and he already has his 40-year gold patch, and again, 30-ish years in operations, a year in real estate traveling the world, and then seven, or six or seven, years in merchandising," he added.

Costco stock went on an impressive run in 2023 gaining about 45%. The company will also pay a special $15 dividend on January 12 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 28, 2023.

 

 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: