Blake Lively Ranks ‘Pumping at Disneyland’ as Highlight of the Year in New Pics

Marisa Losciale
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 4:26 p.m.

Blake Lively is counting down to the new year by recalling a fond memory from this past one.

In a set of five new photos she shared via Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 30, Lively joked that one of her highlights of 2023 was "pumping at Disneyland Paris," and before you ask, no, she wasn't talking about pumping up the jams or moving vigorously.

Lively, 36, was talking about pumping breast milk. And many moms would probably agree that once you're on a pumping on a schedule, you don't really want to break from it—and you definitely don't want to wait too long in-between pumps. So sometimes, it doesn't matter where you are, if you need to pump, you're going to pump.

In the Gossip Girl alum's case, that meant pumping at Disneyland Paris and in front of Remy and Emile from Ratatouille.

"2023 Highlights: pumping at @disneylandparis 🥛," she quipped in the caption of her recent upload. "Cheers Remy."

While Lively, who welcomed baby number four in Feb. 2023, couldn't have looked more confident pumping in public—something many of her followers praised her for—Remy looked rather flabbergasted in the snaps. But rats don't pump, so he gets a pass.

Also joining the actress for a few selfies at one of the most magical places on earth was her older sister Robyn Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds' mother, Tammy.

That said, fans didn't seem to care about the adorable family pics, as they spent all their energy thanking the movie star for her decision to not only pump in public but post about it.

"Thank you for pumping in public and helping to make a positive change for the next generation of pumping moms out there!" one top-liked comment read in part. "The more people see women breastfeeding in public, the more normal it becomes, so thank you for being a part of that ❤️."

"Love normalizing pumping in public 👏❤️," a second cheered.

Another shared their experience of pumping at Disney, writing, "If you haven’t pumped while waiting in line at Disneyland what are you even doing?! 😂Mine was an hour wait at Indiana Jones. Pumped 11oz 🔥."

And of course, there were those asking the star for her recommendations on breast pumps and beauty products, leaving comments like "What pump is that?!" and "Love that lip color!!! Doubt you’ll answer, but what is it?"

While Lively didn't dish out on the pump, she proved one follower wrong by replying with her highly-sought-after lipstick brand, replying, "@aholidayfromreal charlotte tilbury always. Can’t go wrong."

Next: Blake Lively Fans Defend Her Amid Accusations of Being 'Tone Deaf'

