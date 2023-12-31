Are We There Yet? Dance Your Way Into 2024 With the 65 Best New Year's Eve Songs

Celebrate the end of 2023 and the hopeful new beginnings of 2024 with our list of every New Year's song, including best New Year's Eve songs and New Year's songs to get you in the right headspace. Whether you're looking to dance or feeling introspective, we've got jams for you!

60 Best New Year's Eve Songs

1. Mariah Carey, "Auld Lang Syne (The New Year's Anthem)"

Mariah Carey uses her signature whistle notes and sense of humor alongside a danceable beat, noting, "Does anybody really know the words?" (No, Mimi. We don't. You're perfect.)

2. Lights, "Up We Go"

After yet another year plagued by a global pandemic, political division, civil unrest, racial and social injustice and the beginnings of a recession, Lights provides the perfect song to cap off 2023: "It's been a hard year with nothing to show / From down this road / It's only on we go, on we go / Everyone here is ready to go / It's been a hard year, and I only know / From down this low / It's only up we go, up we go."

3. The Isley Brothers, "Shout"

This will get even the wallflowers at the party onto the floor. Even if that wallflower is just you, alone, in your apartment this year.

4. Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

Accompanied by delicate, piano-centered arrangements, Taylor Swift softly sings about the sort of love that far outlasts a party that peaks at 12:01—and makes cleaning up afterward seem much less arduous.

5. U2, "New Year's Day"

U2's "New Year's Day" couldn't be more different than Swift's, but it's simply a great rock song.

6. Bon Jovi, "New Year's Day"

Yet another take on the morning after the confetti and cocktails, Bon Jovi toasts to new beginnings and brighter days ahead.

7. Otis Redding and Carla Thomas, "A New Year's Resolution"

Otis Redding is beautifully complemented by Carla Thomas in this R&B classic about being a better partner starting Jan. 1. (But also, just as a general note: The best time to start appreciating your partner is yesterday. Don't wait until the new year!)

8. Bing Crosby, "Let's Start the New Year Right"

Though best known for his Christmas tunes, Bing Crosby has a romantic and optimistic rendition of this Irving Berlin classic, too.

9. ABBA, "Happy New Year"

Take ABBA's advice in 2024: "Happy new year, happy new year / May we all have a vision now and then / Of a world where every neighbor is a friend / Happy new year, happy new year / May we all have our hopes, our will to try / If we don't we might as well lay down and die."

10. Pink, "Raise Your Glass"

A great song to dance to when you're toasting with loved ones (and Lord knows we all could use a drink this year), Pink celebrates letting your freak flag fly.

11. Jeff Buckley, "New Year's Prayer"

A simple wish, a great beat and Jeff Buckley's hauntingly beautiful vocals make this a chill New Year's must-listen.

12. Prince, "1999"

If the apocalypse is inevitable, we might as well go out dancing.

13. The Zombies, "This Will Be Our Year"

A great song to sing with the people who helped you through something rough, "This Will Be Our Year" is an optimistic look at the future.

14. Tyler Read, "New Year"

This pop-punk tune combines bells chiming with an infectious hook.

15. Sugarland, "Maybe Baby (New Year's Day)"

A romantic song about holiday magic, even if it's a bit late for Christmas.

16. Charles Brown, "Bringing In a Brand New Year"

With an opening tune of "Auld Lang Syne," this classic is a December staple.

17. Scrawl, "11:59 (It's January)"

This mellow pop rock is perfect for anyone nursing a broken heart on Dec. 31.

18. Rod Stewart and Ella Fitzgerald, "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?"

Ella Fitzgerald and Rod Stewart's respective smooth and gravelly vocals pair beautifully.

19. Goo Goo Dolls, "Better Days"

The rockers get spiritual on this track, which encourages listeners to wipe the slate clean and hope for better days ahead.

20. Peggy Lee, "My Dear Acquaintance (A Happy New Year)"

This beautiful ballad reminds us all that whether or not we know each other, we're all connected.

21. Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Aside from being catchy AF and, well, Lizzo, the message is lovely: It's about damn time you loved and took care of yourself.

22. Death Cab for Cutie, "The New Year"

We know, we know, how original! But still, lyrics like "I wish the world was flat like the old days / Then I could travel just by folding a map / No more airplanes, or speed trains, or freeways / There'd be no distance that can hold us back" hit home even more than usual since 2020.

23. Mary J. Blige, "Family Affair"

Because there is no room for hateration in your dancery, nor in your 2024.

24. The Eagles, "Funky New Year"

This will be especially relatable for anyone who parties a bit too heart on the last night of the year.

25. Barry Manilow, "It's Just Another New Year's Eve"

Barry Manilow is here to remind us that everything is going to be just fine...eventually.

26. Freddie Mitchell Orchestra, "Auld Lang Syne Boogie"

Swing fans have a super-fun instrumental to dance to at midnight.

27. Kesha Feat. Big Freedia, "Raising Hell"

Kesha combines soaring vocals with a hopeful, party-friendly message—and Big Freedia's feature slays.

28. Brad Paisley, "Welcome to the Future"

Country crooner Brad Paisley marvels at modern technology while reminiscing on history in "Welcome to the Future."

29. Kate York, "New Year"

A song of hope and joy to bring in January on a positive note.

30. Jay Sean Feat. Nicki Minaj, "2012"

Remember when we thought the world would end in 2012 thanks to the Mayan calendar and that John Cusack movie? Doesn't it all seem so adorably quaint now in retrospect? Look back on it and dance.

31. Tori Amos, "Our New Year"

You can hear Tori Amos' heartbreak in this song.

32. Etta James, "Champagne & Wine"

A great song about making the most of your love (and vino).

33. Beyoncé, "Countdown"

No matter what the year, Beyoncé being the queen has been a comforting constant.

34. Tim McMorris, "New Year's Song"

A lovely, folksy reminder that good things are on the horizon and to make the most of every day.

35. Big Sean, "Bounce Back"

A new year provides a new promise to rebound from troubles. Embrace it!

36. Van Morrison, "Celtic New Year"

A lovelorn Van Morrison begs his partner to return by the big night. Maybe she'd come back if he got vaccinated? Just saying.

37. A Great Big World, "This Is the New Year"

Best known for his despondent "Say Something" duet with Christina Aguilera, A Great Big World brings hope with this joyous piano-heavy tune.

38. Journey, "Don't Stop Believin'"

Because obviously.

39. Snakehips Feat. Tinashe and Chance the Rapper, "All My Friends"

For when the party stops being fun (and all your friends are wasted).

40. Barry White, "Can't Get Enough"

Barry White never, ever gets old, and it's impossible not to dance along to his hits.

41. Wallpaper., "F**king Best Song Ever"

If you're particularly gregarious when you've been sipping, this one is for you.

42. Jamie xx Feat. Young Thug and Popcaan, "I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times)"

Because there will be good times eventually! And there can be good times now if we're safe, vigilant, and present.

43. Icona Pop Feat. Charli XCX, "I Love It"

Dance and shout along to this one.

44. Wiz Khalifa, "No Sleep"

At least not until 12:01.

45. Carly Rae Jepsen, "Party for One"

Alone for New Year's Eve? No problem. There's no reason not to make it great!

46. Foo Fighters, "Next Year"

The world as a whole needs more Dave Grohl.

47. Eric Clapton, "After Midnight"

Eric Clapton won a Grammy for this tune about late-night lovin'.

48. Snoop Dogg Feat. Marty James, "New Year's Eve"

No one is better at having kicking back, relaxing, and having a good time than Snoop Dogg. Let him inspire you this year.

49. REM, "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)"

This year felt like it, right?

50. Europe, "The Final Countdown"

One of the cheesiest songs ever written, this ominous ode is a great sendoff to 2023.

51. Goldfinger, "January"

If you're closing out the year with a breakup, this pop-punk classic is for you.

52. Celine Dion, "Another Year Has Gone By"

If you're in the mood for schmaltz and ballads, we've got you. No judgment!

53. *NSYNC, "Kiss Me At Midnight"

It may not be the most famous song from their hit holiday album, but it shouldn't be forgotten. But please, don't go kissing anyone who lives outside of your household this year.

54. The All-American Rejects, "The Future Has Arrived"

Originally penned for the Meet the Robinsons soundtrack, this is a fun, optimistic way to welcome a new year.

55. Cash Cash Feat. J. Lauryn, "42"

Drink up and toast to yourself for making it through another year.

56. Harry Connick, Jr., "Nothin' for the New Year"

Croon away with this modern classic.

57. Mal Blum & the Blums, "New Year's Eve"

Conjuring very specific memories of food, drink and emotional rollercoasters, Mal Blum & the Blums' "New Year's Eve" song is a must-listen.

58. Bobby McFerrin, "Don't Worry, Be Happy"

We're not trying to promote toxic positivity in any way, but you can't deny how catchy this ditty is.

59. Lenny Kravitz, "Dig In"

You're gonna have yourself a good time if you add this to your playlist for New Year's Eve.

60. Ava Max, "Kings & Queens"

Raise a toast to all the kings, queens and monarchy abolitionists you love to close out the year and ring in a new one—and know that whatever you're going through, you're never alone.

61. Fleetwood Mac, "Don't Stop"

Enjoy tonight and live in the moment, but don't stop being optimistic that the year ahead will be even better.

62. Lauv, "Kids Are Born Stars"

Get nostalgic (the AIM references and sounds are glorious) while looking forward to showing off your inner star in the coming year.

63. Walk the Moon, "Work This Body"

If you're one of the very many people who made a resolution to be more active next year, this song will get you dancing and inspire you to push through your cardio.

64. Aaliyah, "We Need a Resolution"

You know, in case you haven't made yours yet.

65. Andrew W.K., "Party Hard"

Obviously! It's the best night of the year to do it.

