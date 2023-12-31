OFFERS
Ahead of This Year's New Year's Eve Festivities, Let’s Revisit These Drunk Andy Cohen Memes From That One Infamous NYE

Jessica Sager
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 6:50 p.m.

Andy Cohen went viral to ring in 2022.

Co-hosting CNN New Year's Eve with Anderson Cooper, the Bravo maestro got obliterated on booze and had more fun than pretty much all of America—something he acknowledged himself.

At 12:46 a.m., Cohen tweeted, "Guys- I had a ball tonight! Happy New Year! #CNNNYE."

Guys- I had a ball tonight! Happy New Year! #CNNNYE

— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022

At 7:41 a.m. on New Year's Day, Cohen wrote alongside a rain cloud and sheepish emoji, "good morning! Um, I was a bit overserved last night…."

🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴

— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022

That may have been the biggest understatement of the year. Check out the best drunk Andy Cohen New Year's Eve memes from 2021-2022.

Impressions of the overall show, including Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's inebriated interactions, were mostly positive.

"Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen understood the assignment," one wrote.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen understood the assignment.

#CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/eHntRf85MD

— Attorney at Paw 🐾 (@_AttorneyAtPaw) January 1, 2022

Not Andy Cohen being blackout drunk on cnn .. pic.twitter.com/cE7TJPojSd

— nile (@ne0_huxtable) January 1, 2022

may your 2022 be as special as Andy Cohen is sloshed https://t.co/k9PJ2IRIyh

— Jacob Kemp ✍️🩷📚 (@JacobKempMA) January 1, 2022

I’m obsessed with New Years Eve Andy Cohen pic.twitter.com/9nNyRHnKe2

— Mr. Flintstone🍆 (@sagistarbb) January 1, 2022

Related: 26 Funny New Year Memes To Celebrate 2024

Others noted that Andy Cohen drunk on New Year's Eve is who they wished they could be at work.

Drunk Andy Cohen is how we should start 2022 #CNNNYE #GreatResignation pic.twitter.com/sEQBk1c9vs

— Ricky Sim #ComingOuttoDeadPeople #EdFringe (@rickysimcomedy) January 1, 2022

My happyass staying tf home drinking and judging Andy Cohen being a drunk mess pic.twitter.com/exZpaJY2zg

— Lynx 💛 (@LustrousLynx) January 1, 2022

Others quoted some memorable lines about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and more.

“YOU ARE MESSING WITH MY MIND, MARK ZUCHERBERG!”

“I have to pee so badly I can’t even”

New Years Eve Times Square Drunk Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are national treasures. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/IwIRw3heVH

— Attorney at Paw 🐾 (@_AttorneyAtPaw) January 1, 2022

Another pointed out how Andy Cohen's vision (and his New Year's Day) may have been impacted by his intoxication.

#CNNNYE Andy Cohen's first view of 2022 pic.twitter.com/rskBYk5Rmt

— itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) January 1, 2022

Andy Cohen tomorrow #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/Z0H5E7XkmT

— JJ Mcquade (@CPOTRex) January 1, 2022

Some viewers sympathized with Anderson Cooper, who tried his darnedest to keep it all together.

The only redeeming thing cable tv right now is that Andy Cohen is completely blasted out of his mind on CNN and I can sense Anderson Cooper’s internal panic from my couch. pic.twitter.com/cOsdZ2qiXW

— emily (@siLPH_Co) January 1, 2022

Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper last night : pic.twitter.com/MbCdc5HAui

— Bang Bangladesh (@UsernameSsSuck) January 1, 2022

One user's comparison of Andy Cohen and WWE icon Ric Flair was particularly apt.

Andy Cohen on #CNNNYE right now… pic.twitter.com/zd5LTtHDWV

— Sonny Guns (@SonOfaGYSGT) January 1, 2022

Others, even while agreeing with Andy Cohen's Journey sentiments, threw shade at Cohen for replacing Kathy Griffin on the annual broadcast.

andy cohen’s thoughts on a Steve Perry-less Journey is exactly how I feel about a Kathy Griffin-less CNN NYE show. But…go ahead. pic.twitter.com/AQ4bi62NCE

— Shanelle (@Sha_Moore) January 1, 2022

Andy Cohen and Katy Perry were a little ... awkward.

Andy Cohen: Break a leg at your Vegas show

Katy Perry:#CNNNYE
pic.twitter.com/TMccJl6Jzv

— JushForFans (@jush_for_fun) January 1, 2022

Andy Cohen's inebriated rants about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio went viral quickly.

"Andy Cohen just dragged Bill DeBlasio up and down 7th Avenue," one user tweeted.

Andy Cohen just dragged Bill DeBlasio up and down 7th Avenue #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/5m1DEVvZwx

— Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) January 1, 2022

Another quipped, "Andy Cohen drunkenly starting the year by smoking that Bill de Blasio pack is one of the funniest things I've seen on TV."

Andy Cohen drunkenly starting the year by smoking that Bill de Blasio pack is one of the funniest things I’ve seen on TV 💀😭 #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/hpuNDt0BpS

— Joshua Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) January 1, 2022

Related: Anderson Cooper Is Co-Parenting His Newborn Son Wyatt With His Ex

The reactions were swift and equally hilarious.

Andy Cohen is WILDING!!! He just fired a nuke a Mayor De Blasio. Anderson Cooper can't stop the wreck. #NewYear2022 #bravotv pic.twitter.com/OT1enVZdr3

— MochaSsippi (@WitchaNosyAss) January 1, 2022

i have never felt more connected to andy cohen pic.twitter.com/O1cwznfGCs

— ✨ kt ✨ (@ktmob_) January 1, 2022

Others pointed out that it wasn't the first time Andy Cohen slammed Bill de Blasio.

Throwback to last NYE when Andy Cohen said what literally every New Yorker was thinking of DeBlasio 🤣👏#DeBlasio #NewYearsEve #BYE2021 #TimesSquare #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/uGcioFG48h

— PatrioticMamaaa (@patrioticmamaaa) December 31, 2021

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper doing shots in honor of the late Betty White warmed our hearts (and likely, thanks to the slow burn, their throats).

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen do shots of tequila in honor of Betty White. I’m right there with you. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/KiSUTfkuyV

— Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) January 1, 2022

Next up: What's the Last Place in the World To Celebrate the New Year?

