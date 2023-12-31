OFFERS
26 Funny New Year Memes To Celebrate 2024

Kelsey Pelzer
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 12:10 a.m.

It's finally time to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024, and what better way to do just that than by sharing some hilarious New Year memes? Think of it as a new tradition, looking through these funny images and sharing them with friends. We poke fun at some resolutions, the popular "New Year, New You" saying, kisses at midnight and so much more.

So, while awaiting the infamous ball drop, here are 26 memes about New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and the year ahead.

26 New Year Memes To Celebrate 2024

1. Why does midnight have to be so late?

Canva&solParade

2. Still waiting...

Canva&solParade

3. Did someone say "dress up"?

Canva&solParade

4. Where did all the motivation go?

Canva&solParade

5. Trying to only focus on positive goals, thanks...

Canva&solParade

6. See ya, 2023

Canva&solParade

7. All the single ladies, put your hands up

Canva&solParade

8. Nope, it's a different countdown on NYE

Canva&solParade

9. That's something to celebrate

Canva&solParade

10. Midnight is just *so* late

Canva&solParade

11. New year, same me

View the original article to see embedded media.

12. We're all thinking it

New year, old joke. pic.twitter.com/VmgNfgi4PF

— themokumentary (@themokumentary) December 29, 2023

13. Big plans

“We are throwing a huge party for New Year’s Eve, you should come!”

“Sorry I’ve got big plans already!”

My big NYE plans: pic.twitter.com/kJOIPgk2Bv

— Alison Burke (@TiredActor) December 28, 2023

14. Because this love is fur-ever

“Who are you kissing at midnight on New Year’s Eve?”

Me: “My cat’s little forehead” pic.twitter.com/zX39rJTbuW

— Xenia Karayiannis (@_XeniaKara_) December 28, 2023

15. The audacity

When it’s between Christmas and New Year’s and people actually expect you to do work pic.twitter.com/Yqp80tidMM

— Circling The Wagons Podcast (@CTWpod) December 29, 2023

16. We might steal it too

i think i just might steal charlie brown’s new year’s resolution pic.twitter.com/U9GNsyVM0U

— ana (@pelicinema) December 27, 2023

17. Happy New Year, Dwight

View the original article to see embedded media.

18. Valid question

View the original article to see embedded media.

19. Ready to party

View the original article to see embedded media.

20. A lot goin' for me

View the original article to see embedded media.

21. When you know it's been a fun night

View the original article to see embedded media.

22. Time to get cozy

View the original article to see embedded media.

23. The new budget starts in 2024

View the original article to see embedded media.

24. You do you though

View the original article to see embedded media.

25. The ultimate way to start the new year

View the original article to see embedded media.

26. Back to scrolling

View the original article to see embedded media.

