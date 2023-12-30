Why ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Have Different Property Sizes on Shared Coyote Pass Land

Sister Wives stars Meri and Christine Brown officially confirmed why the sizes of lots on the Coyote Pass land they were supposed to share with their now ex-husband Kody and his two other partners, Janelle and Robyn, are not equal.

The revelations were made during the Friday, Dec. 29, episode of Sister Wives, in which the reality TV stars read through an assortment of fan-provided questions and, in turn, offered a bit of clarity on their housing arrangements.

"Why are the Coyote Pass lots all different sizes?" one viewer asked during Sister Wives Talk Back: Part 2. "It seems like the fair thing to do would be to make them all the same?"

Meri, 52, was ready with her answer, going on to explain that the group "purchased them in different sized lots."

She noted, "That’s just how they came."

As previously seen on the show, the family's Flagstaff, Arizona property was split into five lots with two different size ranges, four acres and two acres. Robyn and Janelle were given the two biggest pieces of the shared property while Meri, Christine and Kody/the family were to have one of the smaller lots.

That was until Christine, 51, announced she was leaving her now ex-husband and reportedly signed over her slice of land to Kody, 54, who explained that "because of things that have gone on in the past with the family, he would not give the family lot to any wife" and instead he would keep the second two-acre lot for himself.

At the time, Meri opened up about how the decision was unfair, but despite speaking up, Kody appears to have continued on with his original plan.

Christine then chimed in during this latest episode, calling Kody's decision to keep the land for himself "selfish" and even suggesting, "How ‘bout, they get a surveyor out there to separate it into the four lots? ‘Cause inequality is where it’s at."

Since the family purchased the shared plots of land, three out of four wives involved in the plural marriage divorced Kody. The first to announce she had left the family's patriarch was Christine, followed by Meri–who has previously explained her romantic relationship with Kody ended well before she left–and Janelle.

So far, Kody's plans for the property include paying it off, with sources telling OK Magazine this past August that he and his remaining wife, Robyn, don't have any solid plans to start building on it anytime soon.

