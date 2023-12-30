Why ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Have Different Property Sizes on Shared Coyote Pass Land

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Why ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Have Different Property Sizes on Shared Coyote Pass Land

Marisa Losciale
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 4:45 p.m.

Sister Wives stars Meri and Christine Brown officially confirmed why the sizes of lots on the Coyote Pass land they were supposed to share with their now ex-husband Kody and his two other partners, Janelle and Robyn, are not equal.  

The revelations were made during the Friday, Dec. 29, episode of Sister Wives, in which the reality TV stars read through an assortment of fan-provided questions and, in turn, offered a bit of clarity on their housing arrangements.

"Why are the Coyote Pass lots all different sizes?" one viewer asked during Sister Wives Talk Back: Part 2. "It seems like the fair thing to do would be to make them all the same?"

Meri, 52, was ready with her answer, going on to explain that the group "purchased them in different sized lots."

She noted, "That’s just how they came."

As previously seen on the show, the family's Flagstaff, Arizona property was split into five lots with two different size ranges, four acres and two acres. Robyn and Janelle were given the two biggest pieces of the shared property while Meri, Christine and Kody/the family were to have one of the smaller lots. 

That was until Christine, 51, announced she was leaving her now ex-husband and reportedly signed over her slice of land to Kody, 54, who explained that "because of things that have gone on in the past with the family, he would not give the family lot to any wife" and instead he would keep the second two-acre lot for himself.

At the time, Meri opened up about how the decision was unfair, but despite speaking up, Kody appears to have continued on with his original plan.

Christine then chimed in during this latest episode, calling Kody's decision to keep the land for himself "selfish" and even suggesting, "How ‘bout, they get a surveyor out there to separate it into the four lots? ‘Cause inequality is where it’s at."

Since the family purchased the shared plots of land, three out of four wives involved in the plural marriage divorced Kody. The first to announce she had left the family's patriarch was Christine, followed by Meri–who has previously explained her romantic relationship with Kody ended well before she left–and Janelle. 

So far, Kody's plans for the property include paying it off, with sources telling OK Magazine this past August that he and his remaining wife, Robyn, don't have any solid plans to start building on it anytime soon.

Next: 'Sister Wives' Exclusive: Kody Brown Makes Subtle Dig at Ex-Wives While Looking Back on Robyn Courtship

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: