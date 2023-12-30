Why Pistons Could Be Surprise First Winner of OG Anunoby Trade Between Raptors, Knicks

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Why Pistons Could Be Surprise First Winner of OG Anunoby Trade Between Raptors, Knicks

Dan Lyons
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 9:19 p.m.

The Toronto Raptors are involved in the biggest story of the day in the NBA so far, dealing small forward OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks on Saturday. 

In a few hours, if things break the wrong way for them, they could find themselves on the wrong end of another major piece of NBA news.

At 6 p.m. ET, the Raptors tip off against the Detroit Pistons, a team looking to break a 28-game winning streak. With one more loss, the Pistons would break the all-time NBA record for consecutive losses, an ignominious mark that they currently share with the 2014–15 and 2015–16 Philadelphia 76ers. 

With the trade, Toronto will be down Anunoby, one of the franchise’s best players and among the best two-way forwards in the NBA. The team is also sending point guard Malachi Flynn and center Precious Achiuwa to New York. They will receive a pair of talented guards—RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley—along with a second-round draft pick, but those two players won’t be a part of the team for tonight’s game.

The Raptors’ trade of Anunoby on Saturday afternoon could open the door for Cunningham and the Pistons to snap their historic losing streak.

Dan Hamilton&solUSA TODAY Sports

The Pistons, meanwhile, have all of the motivation in the world to snap the streak before cementing their spot in NBA history. After blowing a 21-point lead to the NBA title-contending Boston Celtics on Thursday, eventually losing 128–122 in overtime, Detroit guard Cade Cunningham tried to keep things positive.

“I think it shows like we’re on the same level as all these teams we’re playing against,” he said. “There’s no team that I’ve ever come across in the NBA where I felt like I was going into a slaughterhouse.” 

If the Pistons are ready to put it all together and get their first win since October, a shorthanded Raptors team—and one having a down season to begin with at 12–19—may be the perfect opponent to face. Toronto is also on the second game of a back-to-back, after losing their own tight battle with Boston on Friday night, 120–118. That could lead the team to rest even more key players ahead of Saturday evening’s tip-off.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: