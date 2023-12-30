What Happened to Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party for 2024

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

What Happened to Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party for 2024

Jeryl Brunner
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 9:33 p.m.

It seems Sunday Night Football stops for no one. Not even on New Year’s Eve. So on Dec. 31 Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which Miley Cyrus hosted last year with Dolly Parton will not be returning. Instead, NBC will air Sunday Night Football as the Green Bay Packers go head-to-head with the Minnesota Vikings. 

Meanwhile, Cyrus is having a spectacular year. In 2023, her song “Flowers” was officially the most streamed track on Spotify with 1.6 billion streams. And just last month she sang “Flowers" live for the first time and debuted a new untitled song at an intimate, invite-only concert at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. 

Before NBC took the wrecking ball to Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s shindig we remember this celebration. And maybe it will be back next year when New Year’s Eve 2024 falls on a Tuesday!

Related: How to Watch the Times Square Ball Drop

What Happened to Miley's New Year's Eve Party This Year? 

NBC canceled its New Year's Eve special programming and decided to have Sunday Night Football instead. On December, on game 17, the Green Bay Packers will play the Minnesota Vikings. So Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is not happening this year. 

🚨 | Miley Cyrus’ “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” will not be returning to NBC for 2023/2024.

- NBC has decided to air Sunday Night Football instead. pic.twitter.com/uBK1PXrimN

— Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) June 27, 2023

When is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will not occur this year. 

What time is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will be not be broadcast at all this year. 

What channel is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on?

Unlike last year and the year before, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is not happening for 2024. 

Related: Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve Through the Years 

Where can you stream/watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party cannot be streamed at all because NBC is presenting Sunday Night Football instead. 

How long is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

In prior years Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was two hours long. This year the big blowout was canceled due to Sunday Night Football.

What stars will be performing in Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party this year?

Last year, in addition to Cyrus and Parton, the shindig drew Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Paris Hilton and more. But this year there's no party because NBC decided to present Sunday Night Football. Hopefully Cyrus will be back next year! 

Next, Check Out 100 of the Best New Year's Quotes

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: