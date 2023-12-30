OFFERS
We're Absolutely Stealing Joanna Garcia Swisher's Holiday Self-Care Routine

Leigh Weingus
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 1:40 p.m.

Parade

JoAnna Garcia Swisher is busy. Not only is she a mom of two young kids, but the actress, 44, also has a starring role on the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias. She's the first to admit that the holidays are extra stressful, especially when you have kids who get sick all the time. 

"My kids are young, so there are a lot of things floating around at all times," Swisher tells Parade, when asked what she does to avoid getting sick. "For me, it's about prioritizing the basics—getting good rest, staying hydrated, eating fresh foods. Anything we can do to really keep our immune systems working and keep ourselves in fighting shape is great. But with that in mind, there’s not a lot you can do when you have little kids." 

Related: 66 Ways to Boost Your Immune System During Cold and Flu Season

One thing Swisher does make sure to do is keep Binaxnow COVID tests on hand so that when symptoms do pop up in her family, she's in good shape to find out exactly what's going on. "They're incredibly reliable," Swisher, who recently partnered with Abbott (the manufacturer of Binaxnow COVID tests), says. "Inevitably when symptoms hit, right away you start wondering, OK, what are we dealing with? Doing a self-test at home is the first step when a fever or the sniffles hit. Within 15 minutes you have answers."

In addition to doing everything she can to keep her immune system healthy and strong, Swisher has a self-care routine that gets her through the holiday season: the "everything shower." 

Related: Wellness Influencer Liz Moody On the Five-Minute Holiday Hack She Swears By 

"I was recently reading something about the 'everything shower,' and I decided to start implementing that on Sundays," she says. "That’s my scalp oil, my gua sha, my body plane with shower oil. I put on my lotion and get into a fuzzy robe. I’m just going to prioritize having the best shower of all time. Sunday is not to be messed with!"

Swisher also says she's looking forward to a fresh start in the new year. "With New Year's resolutions, I don’t like the idea that you would set yourself up with all these goals and then feel like a failure by March," she says. "But having a fresh start is always nice. I’ve had a rough couple years—I lost both my parents. So it’s nice to think, OK, we’ll turn over a new leaf and hopefully we’re not met with another really big hurdle."

That's certainly a sentiment we can get on board with!

Next up: The One Christmas Tradition Maria Menounos 'Can't Resist' Doing With Her Family

Plus, check out more 'How I Holiday' stories from celebs, creators and experts as they share their cherished family traditions, festive dishes, stay-healthy tips and maybe even a Bad Santa moment or two.

