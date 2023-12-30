Veteran Point Guard Goran Dragić to Retire from NBA, per Report

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Veteran Point Guard Goran Dragić to Retire from NBA, per Report

Daniel Chavkin
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 4:07 p.m.

Veteran point guard Goran Dragić is retiring from the NBA after 15 years in the league, Sio1Net in Slovenia reports. Dragić is expected to play in his final basketball game in his home country of Slovenia next August as part of a two-day retirement ceremony.

The San Antonio Spurs drafted Dragić in 2008 in the second round out of the Slovenian Basketball league, but subsequently traded him to the Phoenix Suns. The point guard played for seven NBA teams but spent the majority of his career with Phoenix and the Miami Heat.

Dragić ends his career with averages of 13.3 points and 4.7 assists per game in 947 games. He was named to one All-Star Game, in 2018. He was the starting point guard on the Heat’s 2020 Eastern Conference championship team, and his best years came in Miami with an average of 16.2 points and 5.2 assists over parts of seven seasons with the team.

Veteran point guard Goran Dragić reportedly is retiring from the NBA.

Kim Klement&solUSA Today network

Besides playing in the NBA, Dragic was also a key member of the Slovenian national team for two FIBA World Cups in 2010 and ’14. He retires as one of the top Slovenian basketball players in NBA history. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: