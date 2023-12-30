Venomous Snake Slithers Onto Court, Causes Dangerous Delay in Dominic Thiem's Match

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Venomous Snake Slithers Onto Court, Causes Dangerous Delay in Dominic Thiem's Match

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 9:18 p.m.

Apparently, one of the occupational hazards of playing tennis is having a close encounter with a deadly serpent

Austrian tennis player and former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem found that out during his qualifying match victory over James McCabe at the Brisbane International on Saturday. Thiem was tested by McCabe but the Austrian’s most stressful moment may have had nothing to do with his opponent. 

Down a set and trying to battle back into the match, Thiem had to put his comeback attempt on hold, as a 50-centimeter eastern brown snake, one of the deadliest in the world, slithered onto the court. 

You cannot make this up: a 50cm eastern brown snake — considered the second most venomous snake in the world — interrupted the Thiem-McCabe qualifying battle in Brisbane 😳

(video via Lblklk on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/QI5izBr6HN

— Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) December 30, 2023

An official at the Brisbane International can be seen in the video attempting to wrangle the reptile using what appears to be a snake tong. The eastern brown snake, which has very potent venom, initially resisted being corralled but was eventually safely removed from the court. 

In cold-blooded fashion, Thiem went on to save three match points en route to winning the second set in a tiebreak, completing the impressive comeback with a 6–4 win in the third set. 

When asked about the dangerous encounter after the match, Thiem said it was something he’ll “definitely never forget.”  

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: