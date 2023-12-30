OFFERS
Tom Wilkinson's Net Worth at the Time of His Death

Laura Beck
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 8:18 p.m.

Beloved British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for iconic roles in movies like The Full Monty, Shakespeare in Love and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, has passed away at the age of 75. Over a prolific career spanning nearly 50 years, Wilkinson appeared in hundreds of films and television series, cementing his legacy as one of the all-time greats of British acting and building an impressive net worth along the way. 

“It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him,” Wilkinson’s family wrote in a statement to the BBC. “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Wilkinson leaves behind his wife, actress Diana Hardcastle, and their two daughters, as well as an incredible acting career filled with accolades including two Academy Award nominations, two Emmy nominations, one Emmy win for HBO’s John Adams, six BAFTA nominations including a win for Best Supporting Actor for The Full Monty, along with numerous other honors.

Read on for more about how the late actor got his start and what he earned along the way.

How did Tom Wilkinson get his start?

Wilkinson was born on Feb. 5, 1948 in Yorkshire and later moved to Canada as a child before returning to the UK. When he directed a play at the age of 18, he realized he could potentially have a career in the arts. "For the first time in my life, I started doing something I knew how to do," he once said. "I realized it wasn't necessarily just these southern middle-class types that got to be actors; it could possibly be people like me. And once I knew, I never changed my mind."

He graduated university with a degree in English and American literature before attending the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. His acting debut came in 1976, and he worked on several British television series over the years until his breakout role came in the 1994 BBC adaptation of Martin Chuzzlewit. Three years later, he starred in The Full Monty

Since making a name for himself, Wilkinson has been universally praised for his gravitas, versatility and commitment to every role he inhabited throughout his decades-long career. From comedies to dramas, independent films to blockbusters, Wilkinson was unique in his ability to transcend genres and make each role distinctly his own.

“I see myself as a utility player, the one who can do everything,” he told The New York Times in 2002. “I’ve always felt that actors should have a degree of anonymity about them.”

What was Tom Wilkinson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Wilkinson had an estimated net worth of $12 million at the time of his death. He accumulated much of that wealth through his extensive film and television acting work over a nearly 50-year career.

What movies did Tom Wilkinson play in?

Some of Wilkinson's most notable movies include:

  • In the Name of the Father (1993)
  • Sense and Sensibility (1995)
  • The Full Monty (1997)
  • Shakespeare in Love (1998)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • In the Bedroom (2001)
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
  • Batman Begins (2005)
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
  • Michael Clayton (2007)
  • The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011)
  • Selma (2014)

This is just a small sampling of his more than 130 impressive roles in both film and television. 

Who did Tom Wilkinson play in Batman?

In the 2005 film Batman Begins, Wilkinson played Carmine Falcone, a mob boss and one of Batman's first adversaries in the movie. It was one of Wilkinson's several villainous roles over his varied career.

What awards was Tom Wilkinson nominated for?

Wilkinson was nominated twice for the Academy Award. His nominations were for Best Actor for 2001’s In the Bedroom and Best Supporting Actor for 2007’s Michael Clayton.

Wilkinson also received:

  • SAG Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for In the Bedroom and Michael Clayton
  • Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for In the Bedroom and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for 2008’s John Adams
  • Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for HBO's Normal (2003) and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for Recount (2008). 

Did Tom Wilkinson win any Oscars?

Though nominated twice for Oscars, unfortunately Wilkinson never won an Academy Award. His nominations were for Best Actor for In the Bedroom and Best Supporting Actor for Michael Clayton.

However, his performance in In the Bedroom did earn him Best Actor awards from the New York Film Critics Circle, National Society of Film Critics and Independent Spirit Awards, and he won the prestigious BAFTA for Best Supporting Role for 1997's The Full Monty.

Perhaps most impressive of all, Wilkinson was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) "for services to Drama" in 2005.

Did Tom Wilkinson win any Emmys?

He won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for his role as Benjamin Franklin in HBO’s John Adams miniseries in 2008.

What was Tom Wilkinson's cause of death?

The family statement did not specify Wilkinson's cause of death, only stating that he "died suddenly" at home with his wife and daughters at his side. Wilkinson was 75 years old at the time of his death.

Wilkinson was a legendary performer who brought gravitas, emotion and complexity to all his roles. He will be missed by his family, friends, co-stars, and many, many fans. Though gone too soon, he leaves behind a tremendous acting legacy.

