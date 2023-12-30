OFFERS
Tom Wilkinson, Oscar Nominee and BAFTA-Winning Actor, Dead at 75

Carly Silva
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 6:37 p.m.

Tom Wilkinson, the acclaimed actor known for roles in The Full Monty, Michael Clayton, In the Bedroom and more, has sadly died. He was 75. 

The English actor is said to have "died suddenly," according to a statement released by his agent. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed. 

"It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30," the statement made to the BBC read. "His wife and family were with him." 

"The family asks for privacy at this time," the statement concluded. 

Before his death, Wilkinson received various accolades for his on-screen work, including one BAFTA award among six total nominations, as well as two Oscar nominations. He also won an Emmy in 2008 for the mini-series John Adams

The actor is survived by his wife, Diana Hardcastle, and their two children, Alice Wilkinson and Mollie Wilkinson

This story is still developing...

