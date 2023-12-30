Texas QB Arch Manning Addresses Backup Role as Transfer Rumors Swirl

Arch Manning’s first season at Texas was relatively quiet, as the freshman spent most of the year as the third-string quarterback for the Longhorns behind starter Quinn Ewers and backup Maalik Murphy. It was a new role for Manning, who spent his entire high school career at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans as a starter.

Manning addressed the media Saturday morning in his hometown ahead of Monday’s Sugar Bowl matchup in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and he explained how he approached his freshman season.

“There were a lot of tough days. I’m not going to lie,” Manning said, via Inside Texas. “I was never a backup in high school, so there are some days when you graduate early and you’re alone in your dorm room. You’re like, it’s just another day of fighting for a third-string job. My family, they’re supporting me. Coaches are pushing me. I’m glad I had this year to develop, learn, and grow as a person and a player.”

Texas quarterback Arch Manning appeared briefly in two games this season. Andrew Dieb&solUSA Today network

Manning is not guaranteed to start next season, either, as Ewers is expected to return in 2024. Although Murphy has announced his intention to transfer to Duke, Manning is opting to stay at Texas to continue developing with the Longhorns despite rumors to the contrary swirling online.

“Obviously there’s always rumors, especially nowadays,” Manning said, via Inside Texas. “I haven’t looked into transferring at all. I’m just focused on developing and helping this team any way I can and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas like I’ve always wanted to.”

With Murphy gone, Manning will serve as Ewers’s backup for the Playoff as Texas tries to win its first national championship since the 2005 season.

Manning has played in two games so far, his debut against Texas Tech and a cameo in the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State. He has completed two of five passes for 30 yards.

No. 3 Texas is set to face No. 2 Washington at the Superdome on Monday at 8:45 p.m. ET, with the winner headed to the CFP national championship on Jan. 8 in Houston.