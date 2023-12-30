Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Let me first start by introducing myself. I am Dr. Christine Griffin, superintendent of Humboldt Unified School District, and I have been an educator in Yavapai County for the past 23 years.

I grew up in Gilbert, Arizona, at a time when it was seeing massive growth and expansion, much like Prescott Valley is experiencing now. I love living and working in the charming tri-city area. I feel blessed to call this place home where people are still willing to help out their neighbors and community.

At HUSD, we have been striving to personalize learning in every classroom for the past three years. Our teachers have been hard at work rethinking teaching and learning. They have reimagined our classrooms and academic practices to meet our students’ needs. We’ve been focusing our efforts on The Key Three: Intentional Instruction, Learner-Driven-Evidence-Informed, and Student Agency.

We believe that The Key Three benefits our students in several important ways:

Individualized instruction and pace;

Using student interests and experiences when planning instruction to better engage each student;

Encouraging critical thinking and problem-solving;

Promoting student collaboration;

Allowing students to reflect on and take ownership of their learning; and,

Respond to every student’s needs by adapting instruction instead of expecting students to fit into a one-size-fits-all model.

Over the first semester of this school year, I’ve visited schools, interacted with students, teachers, and staff, and held community forums to build a plan to ensure we are better stewards of our resources. Our goal is to provide students with more opportunities to personalize learning. Redefining education requires us to consider how we use our current physical space.

A recent SOAR report completed by our Superintendent Advisory Council highlighted Strengths, Opportunities, Aspirations and Results as areas of focus for improvement:

CTE, AP, Dual Enrollment, and Early College classes offered at the high school;

K-6 sites and high school need classrooms to accommodate for growth, so look at relocating some students to a more suitable space;

Class sizes at some schools are above 30, current open positions, if filled, would not have a classroom, and more families are coming into the area;

Most CTE classes are offered offsite – consider using GHMS building to house CTE and Early College;

Increase partnerships with community organizations;

Current middle school model does not allow for creating a sustainable culture;

Adding sixth grade is developmentally appropriate;

Special Education and Student Support Services are limited as they are stretched thin and have to share space;

Need to increase engagement and participation for middle school students;

Increase our capacity to serve 3- and 4-year-olds and provide early interventions;

Improve and reimagine exploratory programming where needed;

Reclaim enrollment for students who leave us at transitions (Pre-K to Kinder, Elementary to Middle, and Middle to High School); and,

Provide students and families with engaging curricula from Pre-K through 12th grade.

I have presented four possible solutions to consider for reorganizing our schools.

Plan A moves sixth grade to our current middle schools, which creates some space at the elementary schools.

Plan B is a “Mega Middle School” that houses almost 1,000 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students.

Plan C moves the students from Glassford Hill Middle School to the location where our current district office is located and sets up two middle schools with sixth, seventh and eighth grades. GHMS becomes part of the high school in this scenario to grow CTE programming and increase our partnership with Yavapai College.

Plan D looks at creating seven pre-K-8 schools.

We are doing the right work. The hard work. We are making strides to personalize learning for every student. Please join us. The school board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 5:30 p.m. for a special board study session to discuss the possible reorganization of the district. February 27, at 5:30, will be a special board meeting to vote on a restructuring plan.

Visit us at https://www.humboldtunified.com/ to learn more and provide feedback about our district initiatives.

Christine Griffin, Ed.D., is superintendent of Humboldt Unified School District #22. Contact her at 928-759-5007. Superintendents from quad-city area districts are invited to submit columns on a rotating basis; email twieds@prescottaz.com.