New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff's Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Saturday, Dec. 30
'RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp Issues Warning in Post-Op Skin Cancer Update

Carly Silva
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 5:09 p.m.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has a strong message for her fans about the reality of battling skin cancer. 

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared an update to Instagram this week to let her followers know how she's been recovering since getting surgery for melanoma on her shoulder—and she issued a poignant warning about the importance of getting regular skin check-ups. 

The Instagram post showed Mellencamp, 42, laying in bed after surgery, along with some video footage from right after the procedure was finished. Though she said the surgery "went well," the reality TV personality said it was definitely "painful." 

"But the pain and discomfort  are all worth it," she wrote while also sharing a before photo of the affected area on the back of her shoulder.  

View the original article to see embedded media.

"The outpouring of love and prayers in the comments and DMs has left me speechless (which is tough)," she wrote in her caption. "I wish I could respond to everyone but please know I am forever grateful."

She then urged her followers, "Please get your skin checked."

"I promise you do not want to go through this," she added. 

Mellencamp, who was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in October 2022, got the surgery on Dec. 26, a procedure she said is called a "wide excision melanoma, soft tissue defect reconstruction with adjacent tissue rearrangement." 

"Basically they cut out the area of my shoulder and replaced it with a flap of skin from below on my back," the wellness coach explained. 

"Whew, that back skin is tight," she said in the video taken from the hospital. "Struggle bus, but I’m hoping they got it all." 

While Mellencamp continues to recover, fans are sending well-wishes—and hopefully, they'll take her advice and be proactive about preventing skin cancer

