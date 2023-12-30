OFFERS
Prescott VA campus' domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent's Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy's Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in '23, where we may go in '24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children

Saturday, Dec. 30
Report: Former Yankees Pitcher Agrees to One-Year Contract With the Reds

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 7:30 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds have bulked up their starting pitching staff.

The Reds agreed to a one-year contract worth $16 million with right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman

Montas, 30, made just one appearance last season with the New York Yankees. He underwent shoulder surgery in February and didn’t pitch in a game Sept. 30, New York’s second-to-last game of the year.

Montas debuted with the Chicago White Sox in 2015 but starred with the Oakland Athletics from 2017 to ’22 before being dealt to New York at the 2022 trade deadline.

Montas’s ’23 season with the Yankees was derailed by injury.

Jay Biggerstaff&solUSA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Montas logged a 3.37 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 32 starts (187 innings) for the A’s, finishing sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting. He mostly struggled across one-plus season with the Yankees, allowing 28 earned runs in 39 2/3 innings (6.35 ERA) in 2022 and logging 1 1/3 innings last season.

Montas will join the likes of Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott and Graham Ashcraft in the Reds’ rotation.

