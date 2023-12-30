Report: Former Yankees Pitcher Agrees to One-Year Contract With the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have bulked up their starting pitching staff.

The Reds agreed to a one-year contract worth $16 million with right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Montas, 30, made just one appearance last season with the New York Yankees. He underwent shoulder surgery in February and didn’t pitch in a game Sept. 30, New York’s second-to-last game of the year.

Montas debuted with the Chicago White Sox in 2015 but starred with the Oakland Athletics from 2017 to ’22 before being dealt to New York at the 2022 trade deadline.

Montas’s ’23 season with the Yankees was derailed by injury. Jay Biggerstaff&solUSA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Montas logged a 3.37 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 32 starts (187 innings) for the A’s, finishing sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting. He mostly struggled across one-plus season with the Yankees, allowing 28 earned runs in 39 2/3 innings (6.35 ERA) in 2022 and logging 1 1/3 innings last season.

Montas will join the likes of Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott and Graham Ashcraft in the Reds’ rotation.