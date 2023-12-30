Prescott Valley Performing Arts Center holding open auditions for Clue The Musical
The Prescott Valley Performing Arts Center is holding open auditions for its production of Clue The Musical Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Main Street Theatre in Prescott Valley.
This is a Main Stage production open to actors 18 years and older.
Audition materials will be supplied. Please come with a song prepared, either A Capela or with instrumental accompaniment, but no vocal tracks.
Characters include:
Mr. Boddy: Male - charismatic, handsome, playful host; soaring baritone/tenor
Mrs. Peacock: Female - acerbic, manipulative, sexy socialite; mezzo
Professor Plum: Male - astute intellectual with a wry sense of humor; baritone
Miss Scarlet: Female - shrewd, very attractive vixen; wide vocal range
Colonel Mustard: Male - pompous, randy military man; baritone
Mrs. White: Played by any gender - fun-loving cockney maid; wide vocal range
Mr. Green: Male - slick, handsome wheeler-dealer; baritone/tenor
Detective: Any gender - hard-nosed, snappy, humorous.
The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Three audience members choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! Only one hard-nosed detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room. Even after the culprit confesses, a surprise twist delights the audience.
Rehearsals will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, beginning Feb. 5.
Cast members must be available for all performances: April 19, 20, 21 & 26, 27, 28
For more information, please visit: PVPerformingArts.org.
