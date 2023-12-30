Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans

A treasured, framed piece of artwork in the office of Prescott VA Domiciliary Assistant Senior Social Worker Mary Picardi is the artistry from a patient design logo contest, a poignant reminder to her of the impact the residential rehabilitation treatment program makes in the lives of this nation’s warriors.

The red, orange and yellow design of the mythical phoenix able to magically regenerate itself — “Out of the Ashes” printed on its right side — is surrounded with words that the patient associated with the 120-bed facility housed on the main Prescott campus of the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVACHS) that serves 33,000 veterans across a 65,000 square-mile area: “Serenity, Courage, Wisdom.”

The Prescott-based domiciliary, one of the few and largest in the federal VA system with an average daily census this year of 82 male and female patients, offers personalized, multi-disciplinary treatment to veterans eligible for VA health care from Arizona, neighboring states and across the nation suffering from substance abuse, mental health-related conditions, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and homelessness, almost always co-occurring conditions, officials said. Domiciliary veteran care dates back to the 1860s; the Prescott VA facility opened in 1991.

Picardi and other care management leaders are clear that they count it a true privilege to be able to offer a comprehensive-combined-with-compassion treatment model that for some veterans is viewed as a last chance to get life-saving help they did not receive in prior attempts through either VA or community mental health and treatment programs. As veteran treatment needs have evolved over time so have the programs the domiciliary now offers, with the clinical staff’s sole focus on giving veterans the tools they require to escape the shadow of addiction and instability that for too long has robbed them of the life they wish to enjoy, leaders declared. Professional staff have been trained in all the latest trauma, addiction and mental health therapies geared toward the mental health conditions exhibited by a majority of their veteran patients, leaders said.

These leaders want veterans, and veteran families, in this area and beyond to know that this facility exists to be a place of hope.

Domiciliary Assistant Nurse Manager Jasmine Baker admits the motivation for most veterans’ voluntary admittance is a fear that without help they will die. The 90-day, in-patient program that can be extended is geared toward helping veterans gain substance abuse sobriety and long-term stability, she said. All of the veterans are expected to engage in multiple hours of various therapeutic counseling and social enrichment classes, including such things as off campus pickle ball tournaments.

As of this January, the domiciliary will offer same day access for high-risk veterans and weekly peer support for those awaiting admissions that can take up to a month. For Native American veterans, the domiciliary staff is now offering culturally-specific recovery programs beyond traditional, weekly 12-step substance abuse recovery programs.

To facilitate the wide variety of interests and therapy needs of their patients, nursing staff is expanding from six to 27 group classes each week. These incorporate nutritious meal preparation classes with a registered dietitian, woodworking class; holistic health programs; mental strength training; a “Recovery Rocks” geology program that offers patients a chance to explore the geology of the area in outdoor settings; sleep hygiene, origami classes; and a course titled “Rewiring the Brain.”

The two-story structure is designed with large windows in the common spaces, with a large living room style space on the lower floor with a fireplace and comfortable seating areas suited for small and larger group gatherings. Adams said the domiciliary space is on the VA’s list for extensive remodeling given age of the interlocking wings. The living areas are set up similar to what one might expect in a college dormitory; most rooms accommodate two people with two single beds, two desks and clothes lockers with a bathroom shared between two rooms. The dorm floors include a nurse’s station and a small kitchen area where veterans can keep their own food supplies and even cook meals although the domiciliary has a full, communal cafeteria that serves three meals a day.

In all cases, Picardi said the staff — the domiciliary employs about 60 people; 40 nursing and 15 mental health clinicians as well as additional support care — is focused on assuring that upon release these veterans are prepared to embrace renewed independence. They work with them to obtain whatever VA benefits and health care needs they have, and tap into community resources for affordable housing, employment for those who are able and relapse prevention support, she said.

Picardi describes the release effort as a “warm hand off,” though, ultimately, she said “it’s the veteran’s decision.”

One graduate, United States Air Force veteran Jay Amati, 45, who enrolled Dec. 1, 2021, and graduated April 1, 2022, credits a combination of divine intervention and what he described as the domiciliary’ s disciplined and clinical approach to why he today is able to earn a six-figure income in Alaska.

The bachelor said he became addicted to narcotic painkillers after a near-fatal car crash in 2015. After years of addiction struggles, work crisis and homelessness that included nights sleeping in the elements, Amati was encouraged by veterans and Phoenix VA staff to apply to the Prescott domiciliary.

Through the program, Amati said he was connected to a VA partner agency, Catholic Charities, and was able to arrange housing, employment and needed dental work.

Like anyone, Amati still faces his share of life challenges: as of last week he was headed back to Alaska after undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery a month ago.

Yet he said thanks to his faith that put him on the right path with the domiciliary clinicians he managed to reimagine his life, relationships, and garner the tools to stay sober. He said he is sharing his story to be an encouragement to others.

“If you don’t have anyone believing in you, then you get completely lost like I was,” Amati said, offering “glory to God” for putting him in the path of the domiciliary. “I went from homelessness, drugs and starvation — I went through Hell — to a six-figure income job. There is a way out … We can all be free.”

Another domiciliary graduate, United States Army veteran Jared Webb, admits his domiciliary experience was not a straight trajectory. It wasn’t until his fourth try that he committed to the program, Webb said in a written essay.

Webb is now working at a neurology clinic in Tucson while attending college to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a focus on human services. He hopes to then earn a master’s degree in social work.

“I want to be the right person in the right place at the right time for others,” said Webb who has been sober since May 27, 2022. “Long term I would like to open my own getaway rehab … tell everyone I really appreciate what you (the domiciliary clinicians and staff) did for me.”

These men’s stories reinforce to the clinical leadership team the importance of spreading the word so that veterans struggling with these issues know the VA has an avenue to help them reclaim their lives.

Adams analogized the domiciliary’s approach to a NASA engineer’s efforts to train his brain to maneuver a “backwards bicycle.” He regularly shows veteran patients the short, YouTube video to illustrate his point.

Everyone has habits, even unconscious ones, that drives one’s life, Adams said. In this exercise, the engineer attempts to reconfigure his brain so he can ride a bicycle backward, no easy feat. Yet, he prevailed.

The journey for veterans experiencing addiction, homelessness and mental health struggles is also no easy feat, Adams said. Again, it takes time, patience, and plenty of perseverance to find a new way to live a sober, happy life. But it is absolutely possible for those who prevail, he said.

“You just have to understand the journey and what you’re seeking to accomplish,” Adams said.

America’s military branches do a great job training its men and women to perform under duress given the complexities of combat and related duties, Adams said. The transition back to civilian life, though, is often bumpier than veterans are prepared to manage, he said. To him, the domiciliary is a tried and true federal VA health program created in the late 19th century to forge that bridge.

“That’s what keeps me coming here every day,” he concluded.

More information

Prescott VA Domiciliary is a 90-day residential treatment program for veterans with mental health, substance abuse, or housing concerns

Requirements:

Qualify to receive VA care – confirm eligibility by calling 1-877-222-8387.

Able to participate in 4 hours programming daily.

Independent with daily caretaking skills, ambulatory, able to walk at least a mile a day and attend classes.

Cope with Prescott altitude with limited oxygen assistance.

No medical concerns preventing full participation in program.

Every referral is reviewed within two business days. Veterans are scheduled for admission within 28 days. Admissions team maintains weekly contact until bed date. High-risk veterans can apply for same-day admission.

How to refer:

Veteran can call admissions team at ext. 6333 to self-refer.

Ask VA primary care provider to enter consult.

Complete an application in person: 500 N. Highway 89, Building 151, Prescott.

Domiciliary Admissions Team Members:

Jacy Kabbel, RN x6333

Matt Vaporean, SW x6329

Kelly Hoffman, Peer Support x6687

Source: Northern Arizona VA Health Care Services