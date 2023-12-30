Police Share Update in Tragic Death of Dixie Chicks’ Laura Lynch

A week after founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch was killed in a car crash, police offered an update on the investigation surrounding her devastating passing.

According to new statements shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety, investigators are currently working to determine if criminal charges should be brought against the driver of the truck that fatally struck Lynch last Saturday, Dec. 23.

Public information officer Sgt. Eliot Torres explained to TMZ that because a life was lost, officials are trying to discover whether the driver was under the influence at the time of the accident.

So far, police have confirmed the driver had their blood drawn at the hospital for drug and alcohol testing, but the results will only be released by the hospital once a judge signs off on the subpoena.

If the testing comes back positive for drugs and/or alcohol, the driver could face criminal charges. Additionally, Texas law enforcement is reportedly speaking with witnesses and reviewing the scene analysis to determine if the driver should face other charges, like reckless driving or unsafe lane change, per the outlet.

Earlier this week, an eyewitness who spoke with TMZ said Lynch was driving on Highway 62 outside of El Paso when a truck entered her lane while trying to go around two other cars, ultimately striking her vehicle head-on–a description consistent with the way local police described the crash.

As Parade previously reported, the bassist, singer and founding member of The Dixie Chicks (now The Chicks) was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 65.

