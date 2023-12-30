Ole Miss Staffer Appears to Pose Online as Penn State Fan to Spout Bulletin-Board Material

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Ole Miss Staffer Appears to Pose Online as Penn State Fan to Spout Bulletin-Board Material

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 8:23 p.m.

Just when you thought you saw the strangest story involving a college football staffer—looking at you, Connor Stalions—another one emerges. 

An Ole Miss staffer appeared to find a strange way to motivate his team before the Rebels’ Peach Bowl clash against Penn State. Rebels offensive assistant Fisher Ray seemingly posed as a Penn State fan on X, formerly Twitter, and provided Ole Miss with plenty of bulletin board material in the form of fake posts. 

Check out the account, @WEARE_PENNST23, an alleged fake profile seemingly created using Ray’s work email at Ole Miss, which can be seen on the Rebels’ official website

pic.twitter.com/itmCzUcLrw

— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) December 30, 2023

Among the posts apparently created by Ray in the Penn State fan persona was one that claimed Nittany Lions players were calling the Ole Miss offensive line “soft.” Another post saw the fake Penn State fan promise that his team would show Rebels tight end Caden Prieskorn, a Michigan native, “how Big Ten tight ends play.” 

The best part of all? Ray’s fake posts seemed to be retweeted by none other than Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, an avid social media user himself. Of course, it’s possible that Ray’s email address was hacked or compromised to create the fake fan account. 

But in a college football season filled with wacky stories, would anyone really doubt that a little-known Ole Miss staffer would go to these lengths to motivate his team for a bowl game? 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: