Ohio State Stalled Out in Cotton Bowl, and ‘Fire Day’ Was Trending Mere Minutes Later

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Ohio State Stalled Out in Cotton Bowl, and ‘Fire Day’ Was Trending Mere Minutes Later

Thomas Neumann
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 5:57 a.m.

Winning 11 games is considered a successful season most places in the college football world.

Ohio State is not one of those places.

The Buckeyes boast the largest fan base in the country, and  great expectations come with that support. Even though Ohio State went 11–2 this season, you would be hard pressed to find a Buckeyes fan who’s pleased with that result.

That’s because Ohio State suffered a third consecutive loss to archrival Michigan on Nov. 25 and then sputtered its way to a 14–3 Cotton Bowl defeat against Missouri on Friday night.

Ryan Day is 56–8 as head coach of the Buckeyes, but he’s on the hot seat in the minds of some fans and observers. So it shouldn’t be a total shock that “Fire Day” was trending on X, formerly Twitter, mere minutes after the end of Friday’s game.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is on the hot seat in the minds of some fans after his team’s Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

Screen grab from X on Dec&period 29&comma 2023&period

College football fans had jokes … and strong opinions.

Oh yeah, immediately clicking on the Fire Day trending topic. pic.twitter.com/Ricmr4gO9r

— NIL Enthusiast (@JennRollTide) December 30, 2023

Fire Day is trending because these are the only good buckeyes in December pic.twitter.com/UVxiXiXxkG

— Bob B. (@StLRedbird74) December 30, 2023

Fire Day is trending on twitter.

Michigan has won 3 straight B1G Championships and hasn't lost to ohio state in 1,490 days and counting. pic.twitter.com/dcnRPnjB4e

— ☨ Wolverine Devotee 🌹 30-24, 45-23, 42-27 〽️ (@UMichWD) December 30, 2023

This is the biggest game for Mizzou in a decade. This season is a disappointment for OSU. Two different standards. At the same time, this is still embarrassing. How is OSU losing to a poverty program??? Total joke. Fire Day, hire Vrabel.

— Sam Stewart (@SamuelBanks21) December 30, 2023

“Fire Day” is trending LOL.

— The Knidiot 🍺 ⚾️ 🇺🇸 ⭕️ H❗️⭕️ (@andrade21) December 30, 2023

Yea, I’ve seen enough. FIRE DAY!!! Embarrassing!!!

— Joel Johnson (@CoachJoelWMSTV) December 30, 2023

Fire Day and kick every o lineman to the curb.

— Tyler Reynolds (@chickendog2013) December 30, 2023

We owe him nothing fire Day for calling a handoff on 3 straight plays every drive https://t.co/4CR5hcELV7

— Trenton Besgrove (@CoachBesgrove) December 30, 2023

Fire Day, promote Hartline.

— Landon Watts (@LandoWa) December 30, 2023

I'm saying this now Ohio State big wigs. Don't let it get to John Cooper status. Cut your losses now, fire Day. 9.5 million a year should produce better coaching, better assistant coaches, better playcalling and better results from so heralded 5 star recruits!

— MAN OF TRADITIONS (@BigBuckeye45) December 30, 2023
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: