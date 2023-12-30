Ohio State, Ryan Day Crushed by Fans After Poor Performance in Cotton Bowl

No. 9 Missouri earned a convincing 14–3 win over No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday night.

The Tigers (11–2) dominated Ohio State (11–2) on the defensive side of the ball, holding the Buckeyes to 203 total yards and he team’s lowest point total (3) of the Ryan Day era in Columbus.

After trailing Ohio State 3–0 at halftime, Missouri capped an 11-win season by scoring two impressive fourth-quarter touchdowns. After being unable to move the ball for the first 45 minutes against the Buckeye defense, the Tigers scored on consecutive 95- and 91-yard touchdown drives to put the game away.

Senior running back Cody Schrader led the way on offense for the Tigers, gaining a game-high 128 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.

After it was announced that star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. had opted out of the game just prior to kickoff, the Buckeyes were also forced to play freshman quarterback Lincoln Kienholz after Devin Brown was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter.

Immediately after the dreadful performance, college football fans took to social media to prod Ryan Day’s short-handed Buckeyes’ squad.

