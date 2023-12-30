OFFERS
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff's Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Saturday, Dec. 30
Ohio State Great Maurice Clarett’s Frustration With Ryan Day Bubbles Over With Cotton Bowl Loss

Daniel Chavkin
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 1:51 p.m.

Ohio State’s disappointing end to the 2023 season continued on Friday, as the Buckeyes fell to Missouri, 14–3, in the Cotton Bowl. The team ends the year with an 11–2 record, but with losses in arguably its two most important games.

As the Buckeyes struggled to score throughout the game against the Tigers, Ohio State fans grew even more frustrated with head coach Ryan Day. That included former Buckeyes running back Maurice Clarett, who went through the gamut of emotions watching the game.

Clarett began the night with an ultimatum that Ohio State “can’t lose to Missouri,” and as he watched his team struggle so much offensively, his mood clearly soured.

We can’t lose to Missouri…. Just getting this out the way early. I don’t care how many backups we got playing. We can’t lose…. Just saying. Let me put this out there. 😂😂

— Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) December 29, 2023

I’ve started and erased 5 tweets…. I’ve changed 😂😂

— Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) December 30, 2023

This is wild… this feels like “trading places”

— Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) December 30, 2023

We’ve been having top 3 recruiting classes since I can remember…. Mannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn….. come on man. 3pts

— Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) December 30, 2023

I wonder if any coaches entered the portal.

— Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) December 30, 2023

Clarett’s anger was a continuation of his feelings from Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, when the Buckeyes great turned on Day midway through the game. Clarett gave a voice to many Ohio State fans who are used to competing for national championships.

Although Day now boasts a 56-8 record as head coach of Ohio State, he has lost his past three matchups against Michigan and hasn’t won the Big Ten since 2020.

