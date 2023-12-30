NFL Hands Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Rare QB Fine for Horse-Collar Tackle

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was fined $16,391 by the NFL for an unnecessary roughness penalty levied with 21 seconds to play in the 3rd quarter of Monday night’s 33–25 win over the New York Giants, according to a report from Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The penalty came on a horse-collar tackle that Hurts made by the goal line after throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Giants defensive back Adoree Jackson.

Here’s the play that cost Hurts his money:

Jalen Hurts has been fined $16,391 for this horsecollar tackle during Adoree Jackson’s pick-six last week.

pic.twitter.com/wqgjO6d0Yy — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 30, 2023

Hurts completed 24 of his 38 passing attempts for 301 yards with one touchdown and the one interception that was returned for a touchdown by Jackson.

Hurts is enjoying another strong season at quarterback for the Eagles, as he has completed 65.5% of his passes for 3,636 yards and 20 touchdowns. However, his 13 interceptions in 2023 are a career-worst.

The 11–4 Eagles remain in the hunt for the top-seed in the NFC, as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Philadelphia.