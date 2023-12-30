NFL Fans Roast Fox Sports Radio Host for Ridiculous Lamar Jackson Take

The sports world sometimes can seem like a dystopia of hot takes, as the wildest and loudest opinions drown out thoughtful analysis.

To wit, one national radio personality went viral this week for a nonsensical take about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Despite guiding the Ravens (12–3) to the NFL’s best record after an impressive 33–19 win Monday over the favored San Francisco 49ers (11–4), Jackson failed to win over Fox Sports Radio host Monse Bolaños.

“I want my quarterbacks to be quarterbacky,” Bolaños said Thursday while guest hosting on the Covino & Rich Show. “To me, Lamar Jackson’s just a great athlete, and he had a great game against the 49ers. Prisoners of the moment. He is not the MVP. Christian McCaffrey is the MVP.”

Lamar Jackson has guided the Baltimore Ravens to the NFL’s best record at 12–3 through Week 16. Neville E&period Guard &sol USA Today

Although McCaffrey is a legitimate NFL MVP candidate, the reasoning that Jackson is not the MVP because he isn’t “quarterbacky” is preposterous. Fans and observers roasted Bolaños on social media as her comment picked up steam online.

She said Lamar Jackson is just an athlete. She’s the reason women aren’t taken seriously in sports. Find God @MonseBolanos https://t.co/zuH4RSjcOo pic.twitter.com/herGg5WmEp — TC. (@GoatLatia) December 29, 2023

Silly Lamar, this isn’t very Quarterbacky!pic.twitter.com/DJZSOvXjGn — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) December 29, 2023

God blessed us with the perfect… https://t.co/MnA0Jzr82A — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 29, 2023

Lamar Jackson after being shown how to play quarterback more Quarterbacky… pic.twitter.com/6MInwfGvXp — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) December 29, 2023

And this is why people in media say stupid stuff like “Lamar Jackson is not quarterbacky.” For the attention. She got what she wanted. pic.twitter.com/g6Kjrn1GNV — stan verrett (@stanverrett) December 29, 2023

“ Lamar should switch to WR”

“ Lamar isn’t Quarterbacky enough”

“ Lamar can’t read defenses” pic.twitter.com/wePvEZAwk8 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 29, 2023

John Elway won an MVP with 19 TDs because everyone could see the impact he was having. Calling Lamar "just an athlete" and not "quarterbacky" enough are tired dog whistles. Be better. https://t.co/JpMIN6LZFx — Ivan Carter (@IvanCarter9) December 29, 2023

If you want your QB to be more “Quarterbacky” then Lamar Jackson is the ultimate version of that. Being “Quarterbacky” today means beating teams with your arm, legs and mind not just from the pocket. That’s Lamar.



Full convo with @CameronNewton ➡️📺 https://t.co/rhAUhD4vCn pic.twitter.com/ImSJgILMqp — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 29, 2023

McCaffrey is clearly worthy of MVP consideration, as he leads the league with 1,395 rushing yards, 21 total touchdowns and 1,932 yards from scrimmage.

But so is Jackson, who has recorded 3,357 passing yards with 19 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions, plus 786 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, this season. To say he isn’t because he isn’t “quarterbacky” enough is fairly ridiculous.