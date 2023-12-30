New book documents Granite Creek Trail Mural process

Granite Creek Trail Mural Project celebrated the (almost) completion of the mural Oct. 27-28, with celebrations at the mural site and at Sharlot Hall Museum. The mural is now complete, the final protective coat was applied on Dec.21, 2023.

Barbara Nelson, president of the board of directors of the Granite Creek Trail Mural Project is excited to announce that “We are now focusing our attention on wrapping up a commemorative book that documents the entire mural process: ‘Making the Mural: Arizona’s Longest Mural by One Artist.’”

“‘Making the Mural’ chronicles the creation of the Granite Creek Trail mural, the longest outdoor mural by a single artist in Arizona,”Nelson, also founder of the project, said. “Through the medium of photography, the book tells the story of the mural from start to finish. For those unable to watch this public art project come to life from April through December 2023, the book documents the full scope of the project and can be used as a guidebook to explore the Granite Creek Trail Mural Project.”

The mural is now a permanent part of the Prescott landscape, and the book is another way to document it and add to the sense of pride for the hundreds of community members and businesses who supported its creation. The book is also designed to thank and recognize those donors and sponsors, with special sections describing all the contributions that made the mural a reality.

The book is in production and is expected to be more than 150 pages in length. It may be pre-ordered on the Project website www.trailmurals.org for a donation of $25: $20 less than the postproduction donation of $45.

“The book will memorialize this important piece of Prescott History, the Granite Creek Trail Mural,” finished Nelson.

Information provided by Granite Creek Trail Mural Project.