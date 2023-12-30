OFFERS
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff's Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

MatForce partners with Chino Valley school district to offer parenting classes in Spanish

(MATFORCE/Courtesy)

(MATFORCE/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 5:30 p.m.

In response to a recognized need for parenting support within the Hispanic community, MatForce — a primary prevention organization dedicated to curbing youth drug use — has collaborated with the Chino Valley Unified School District. The partnership aims to provide a free “Parenting the Love and Logic Way” class in Spanish, commencing in January 2024.

Spanish-speaking parents and caregivers residing in Yavapai County are encouraged to register for this complimentary course. Grounded in the Love and Logic parenting approach, the program emphasizes the significance of an authentic, loving connection between parents and children as the cornerstone of positive behavior and sound decision-making.

“We’re a primary prevention organization, so our focus is on stopping youth drug use before it starts,” MatForce Program Manager Nikki Rosson said. “One of the ways that parenting education fit in is that giving parents tools to help deal with those challenging times with kids, helps reduce stress.”

Those parenting tools benefit both parents and children.

“They have tools to deal with those problems in a positive way versus yelling, arguing, that type of thing,” Rosson said. “It gives those parents tools to build positive, healthy relationships with their kids and deal with those problems in a positive and healthy way.”

Cindy Daniels, assistant superintendent at Chino Valley Unified School District, initiated contact with MatForce to address the demand for parenting support classes among Spanish-speaking families.

“Almost 40% of our student body comes from Spanish speaking households,” Daniels said. “So, twice a year at each school we have meetings just in Spanish for our Spanish speaking parents so they can feel comfortable hearing all of the things in their heart language and have an opportunity to ask and answer questions in Spanish, because we want to make sure that all our parents know that they’re valued.”

The community responded with a desire to learn more about parenting techniques as well as English as a second language.

“We ask them at one of our Spanish speaking parent nights, ‘Are there things that you would like help with or things that you would like to see us offer — classes for Spanish speaking folks,’” Daniels said. “They ask for two things, parenting classes and classes to learn how to speak English.”

To address the needs expressed, English classes are also in the works for the Spanish speaking community.

“We have a committee that met, that’s a mixture of volunteers from the community and staff, who are working on gathering curriculum and establishing dates,” Daniels said. “So, the parents of our kids who only speak Spanish can learn how to speak English because that’s something they want help with as well.”

Throughout the course, Laura Wauters, a trained Love and Logic facilitator, will address the daily challenges faced by parents and caregivers. Participants will learn effective strategies for disciplining children without compromising love and respect, fostering personal responsibility and decision-making skills, nurturing enduring relationships and reinforcing positive behavior.

Classes are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays on Jan. 16, 23, 30, and Feb. 6, 13, and 20, at the Territorial Early Childhood Center Library, 1088 Mahan Lane. Registered participants will have access to free childcare services.

For additional information and registration, please contact MatForce at 928-708-0100 or via email at info@matforceaz.org.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Facebook @ JesseBertel, email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

