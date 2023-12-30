Maryland’s Mike Locksley Is Clearly Still Scarred by 2022 Mayo Bowl Dousing

One never forgets their first bath in mayonnaise. Don’t believe it? Just ask Maryland coach Mike Locksley.

Locksley's Terrapins won a bowl game for the third straight year, this time with a 31—13 win over Auburn in the Music City Bowl at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday. As has become football tradition for the winning squad, Maryland players snuck up behind Locksley and doused him with a Gatorade shower.

Even in the crisp Nashville air, the ice cold Gatorade was a welcome change for Locksley from last year’s Mayo bath following the Mayo Bowl victory over NC State. When asked how he was feeling after the Gatorade shower, Locksley quipped that it “feels better than the Mayo did.”

Locksley, clearly still scarred from getting a bucket of mayo dumped on his head exactly a year ago, is likely the first coach relieved to feel the icy embrace of Gatorade, if only for the fact that it wasn't the dreaded alternative he had experienced.

Aside from avoiding a mayo bath, Locksley had plenty to be happy about, as his Terrapins defense came to play, accounting for four turnovers, three sacks and a defensive touchdown in the rout of the Tigers.

Locksley will hope Maryland can turn this bowl game win into continued success in the future, just as long as there are no mayo baths involved.