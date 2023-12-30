Maryland’s Mike Locksley Is Clearly Still Scarred by 2022 Mayo Bowl Dousing

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Maryland’s Mike Locksley Is Clearly Still Scarred by 2022 Mayo Bowl Dousing

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 11:52 p.m.

One never forgets their first bath in mayonnaise. Don’t believe it? Just ask Maryland coach Mike Locksley. 

Locksley's Terrapins won a bowl game for the third straight year, this time with a 31—13 win over Auburn in the Music City Bowl at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday. As has become football tradition for the winning squad, Maryland players snuck up behind Locksley and doused him with a Gatorade shower. 

Even in the crisp Nashville air, the ice cold Gatorade was a welcome change for Locksley from last year’s Mayo bath following the Mayo Bowl victory over NC State. When asked how he was feeling after the Gatorade shower, Locksley quipped that it “feels better than the Mayo did.”  

pic.twitter.com/QlnCSVMj63

— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) December 30, 2023

Locksley, clearly still scarred from getting a bucket of mayo dumped on his head exactly a year ago, is likely the first coach relieved to feel the icy embrace of Gatorade, if only for the fact that it wasn't the dreaded alternative he had experienced. 

Aside from avoiding a mayo bath, Locksley had plenty to be happy about, as his Terrapins defense came to play, accounting for four turnovers, three sacks and a defensive touchdown in the rout of the Tigers. 

Locksley will hope Maryland can turn this bowl game win into continued success in the future, just as long as there are no mayo baths involved. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: