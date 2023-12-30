OFFERS
Kings’ De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk Show Off Kentucky Connection for Another Wild Dunk

Jelani Scott
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 1:47 a.m.

NBA fans were treated to another dazzling display of De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk’s chemistry on Friday after the Sacramento Kings guards and ex-college teammates put on a show against the Atlanta Hawks.

After snagging a rebound off a miss in the first quarter, Fox raced down the floor looking to make a play in transition alongside Monk, whom he played with at Kentucky in the 2016-17 season. 

The dynamic duo, as they have on multiple occasions, capped the fastbreak with a picture perfect lob from Fox to Monk for a vicious one-hand dunk that wowed the crowd and injected the team with a needed boost of momentum.

KENTUCKY CONNECTION LOB 😱 pic.twitter.com/Uf8gJu6Ktr

— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 30, 2023

As if the highlight-reel slam wasn’t already impressive, an alternate angle of Monk’s dunk from behind the rim showed just how high the high-flyer was on the play. Just take a look for yourself:

OK, then Malikkkkkk 😤 pic.twitter.com/AEaNU1XOh7

— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 30, 2023

Given their history both at UK and in the NBA, plays like Friday’s alley-oop certainly don’t come as a surprise when Fox and Monk share the floor.

The play was a needed highlight on Friday for the Kings, who entered halftime trailing 71–53 in Atlanta.

