Johnny Manziel Celebrates Joe Flacco’s Browns Success With Perfect Tweet
As the Cleveland Browns continue to surge with Joe Flacco under center, the quarterback’s success has, unexpectedly, given the club’s new fan favorite a chance to pass another in the record books.
Flacco’s 309-yard outing in the playoff-bound Browns’ Week 17 win over the Jets set the stage for the 38-year-old to usurp Johnny Manziel for 31st on the team’s all-time passing leaderboard.
Flacco needs just 60 passing yards Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals to edge Manziel in just six games compared to the former first-round pick’s 1,675 yards over 14 contests.
Manziel took a moment Friday to celebrate the veteran’s red-hot run with the perfect tweet.
“Some records were meant to be broken,” Manziel wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Some records were meant to be broken https://t.co/8XWzPKC9b9— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) December 29, 2023
While Manziel’s tweet may have been all in fun, the former star may, like other NFL fans, be in a state of disbelief watching Flacco thrive in a way few of the other 19 Browns starters under center, including Johnny Football, have over the past 10 years.
Since taking over as the starter in Week 13, Flacco, a practice squad signing on Nov. 20, has tallied 1,616 yards in five starts with totals of 254, 311, 374 and 368 yards in his last four outings.
