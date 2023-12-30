OFFERS
Johnny Manziel Celebrates Joe Flacco’s Browns Success With Perfect Tweet

Jelani Scott
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 12:35 a.m.

As the Cleveland Browns continue to surge with Joe Flacco under center, the quarterback’s success has, unexpectedly, given the club’s new fan favorite a chance to pass another in the record books.

Flacco’s 309-yard outing in the playoff-bound Browns’ Week 17 win over the Jets set the stage for the 38-year-old to usurp Johnny Manziel for 31st on the team’s all-time passing leaderboard. 

Flacco needs just 60 passing yards Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals to edge Manziel in just six games compared to the former first-round pick’s 1,675 yards over 14 contests.

Manziel took a moment Friday to celebrate the veteran’s red-hot run with the perfect tweet.

“Some records were meant to be broken,” Manziel wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

Some records were meant to be broken https://t.co/8XWzPKC9b9

— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) December 29, 2023

While Manziel’s tweet may have been all in fun, the former star may, like other NFL fans, be in a state of disbelief watching Flacco thrive in a way few of the other 19 Browns starters under center, including Johnny Football, have over the past 10 years.

Since taking over as the starter in Week 13, Flacco, a practice squad signing on Nov. 20, has tallied 1,616 yards in five starts with totals of 254, 311, 374 and 368 yards in his last four outings.

